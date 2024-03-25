Home » Wanna Get Away? How About Punk Rock Bowling in Las Vegas?
Music

Wanna Get Away? How About Punk Rock Bowling in Las Vegas?

Tony Cervo
2 Min Read
Punk Rock Bowling and Music Festival - Downtown Las Vegas

Although there’s no shortage of fun things to do in Sacramento this Memorial Day weekend, sometimes you just want to get away. Las Vegas is a short flight away, and downtown Vegas (just off Freemont Street) is hosting the 24th Punk Rock Bowling and Music Festival. So, what exactly is Punk Rock Bowling? I’ll let the organizers explain (from the About PRB page on the official Punk Rock Bowling website):

There’s only one festival on earth where you can indulge in buffets, bowling, gambling, comedy, pool parties, and punk rock shows, and that’s the Punk Rock Bowling and Music Festival! The festival is based in Las Vegas, NV, and was founded in 1999. The first iteration was held on Presidents Day weekend in 1999, when only 27 teams bowled (we now host up to 200 teams!) The first band who performed was Me First and the Gimme Gimmes at the Double Down Saloon. The event has grown throughout its career and has expanded to a 2-stage 3 day outdoor music festival with late-night club shows throughout the downtown area featuring over 100 bands. Punk Rock Bowling and Music Festival has become an annual gathering of the punk rock “tribes,” to celebrate the music and ideas that have transformed our community over the years. We work hard every year to bring you the best in old-school punk rock while scouring the globe to present interesting new and up and coming punk artists. We want to welcome everyone to the best punk rock party of the year! 

This year features another great lineup, with PRB alums Descendents headlining Saturday night, DEVO (another PRB alum) headlining Sunday night, and PRB first-timers Madness headlining Monday night. Here’s the full lineup for the main festival:
Punk Rock Bowling 2024 Lineup

In addition to the main festival (on 2 stages), there are a host of late night shows at various downtown venues:

Punk Rock Bowling 2024 Club Shows
Photo of Punk Rock Bowling crowd by Shaun Astor
Photo by Shaun Astor
Photo of Punk Rock Bowling crowd by Stuck in a Moment Photography
Photo by Stuck in a Moment Photography
Photo of Punk Rock Bowling crowd by Stuck in a Moment Photography
Photo by Stuck in a Moment Photography
Photo of Descendents by Taylor Wong
Photo by Taylor Wong
Photo of Descendents by Andrew Repcik
Photo by Andrew Repcik
Photo of DEVO by Taylor Wong
Photo by Taylor Wong
Photo of DEVO by Taylor Wong
Photo by Taylor Wong
Photo of DEVO by JoAnna Jackson
Photo by JoAnna Jackson
Tags

About the author

View All Posts

Tony Cervo

Tony is a native of Northern California who moved to Sacramento in 2001 after some time in Silicon Valley. When not busy at his day job (computer programming), he can often be found trying new restaurants and bars in the Sacramento area, heading up the hill for some skiing, or in the kitchen experimenting with new recipes.

Support Local

Submit Your Own Photo! >>

Topics

Subscribe to Our
Weekly Newsletter

Stay connected to what's happening
in the city
SUBSCRIBE!
We respect your privacy

Subscribe to Sacramento
Press

SUBSCRIBE
close-link
Share via
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Mix
Email
Print
Copy Link
Powered by Social Snap
Copy link
CopyCopied
Powered by Social Snap