Stage Nine Presents: “Friendships: An Afternoon with the Voices of Bambi” on April 6

Stage Nine Entertainment is excited to present “Friendships: An Afternoon with the Voices of Bambi” on Saturday, April 6, 2024. As part of the fun and free community event, Stage Nine will welcome three special guests who were the original voices in the 1942 beloved movie Bambi – Donnie Dunagan, voice of Bambi; Peter Behn, voice of Thumper; and Stan Alexander, voice of Flower. Traveling from Southern California, Utah, and Texas, this is the first time the three voice artists will be reunited in Sacramento at Stage Nine. Plus, the incredibly popular and talented Disney Fine Artist Michelle St. Laurent will also be at Stage Nine to debut a new painting specially created for the occasion.

“Friendships: An Afternoon with the Voices of Bambi” will take place in The Underground, an amazing event space just below Stage Nine’s The Vault retail store and art gallery, accessible by a specially designed spiral staircase (elevator access is also available). The special event schedule is as follows:

Saturday, April 6:

10:30 a.m. – the enchanting and family-friendly Bambi movie will be shown on a screen in The Underground Vault (70 minutes in length; seating is available for first 50 guests)

Noon to 4 p.m. – Meet & greet, photo opportunities and story sharing with special guests

10 a.m. to 8 p.m. – Stage Nine retail stores are open

Each of the voice artists has interesting stories to share. For instance, Donnie Dunagan can share fascinating tidbits about how Walt Disney took him under his wing and also about his distinguished military career, and all about how the iconic roles impacted their lives. The voice artists will be available to sign autographs (for a fee) and St. Laurent will be signing reproductions of her new original art for customers. She will also share stories about her love for painting Bambi, which is her favorite Disney work to paint. In addition, Stage Nine guests can take selfies in front of a specially designed photo backdrop in honor of the occasion.

Located in a building known as “What Cheer House” at the corner of Front & K Streets (102 K Street) at the Old Sacramento Waterfront and founded by Troy Carlson, the Stage Nine retail empire started humbly enough as a small, 500-square foot gift shop in the early 90s – then known as “Old Sacramento Giftique” – that specialized in model railroad products, souvenirs, Sacramento-themed apparel, and unique gifts. Carlson opened the shop when he was a freshman in college at CSUS in 1991. Today, Stage Nine has expanded over time into an elaborate and engaging five-store footprint that takes up a combined 8,000-square foot space with the following five retail concepts: Stage Nine Entertainment Store, G. Willikers! Toy Emporium, The Vault, The Old Fashioned Candy & Confectionery Store, and California Clothiers. In addition, the newly debuted The Underground Vault event space is 2,500-square feet in size and available for rental by artists, creatives, and for meetings and celebrations.

Stage Nine Entertainment is well known as the area’s premier entertainment retail destination that showcases approximately 20,000 unique items related to movies, television, toys, and pop culture. Stage Nine is well known for hosting retail events attended by celebrities, artists, and entertainers. Plus, the on-site art gallery – The Vault – isCalifornia’s #1 independently owned retailer of Disney Fine Art.

Stage Nine retail stores are open daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. For more information about the Stage Nine “Friendships: An Afternoon with the Voices of Bambi” event, Stage Nine Entertainment, Inc., Stage Nine Family of Specialty Retail Stores, or renting The Underground Vault event space, please call 916-447-3623 or visit www.stagenine.com.