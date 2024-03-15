Groundbreaking Study Reveals an Impressive $241.7M Economic Impact and Highlights Vital Role of Nonprofit Arts and Culture Sector in Sacramento County

Sacramento Alliance for Regional Arts (SARA) has announced that the Sacramento County’s nonprofit arts and culture industry generated an impressive $241.7 million in direct economic activity in 2022. Funded by the City of Sacramento Office of Arts & Culture (OAC), the findings were derived from the newly released Arts & Economic Prosperity 6 (AEP6) study that was conducted by Americans for the Arts to measure the economic and social impacts of the creative community.

More Key Study Findings for Sacramento County

The economic impact of spending by nonprofit arts and culture organizations and their audiences generated nearly $165 million in personal income paid to residents;

The economic impact of spending by audiences and attendees resulted in $93.3 million in event-related spending, over and above the cost of admission, the majority of which was for dining out and retail shopping;

Spending by arts and culture organizations and their audiences supported 4,343 local jobs;

On average, regional non-profit arts and culture audiences spent $33.13 per person per event , which equates to approximately $132 for a family of four (not including the cost of event/exhibit/experience admission if applicable);

This regional economic impact generated nearly $50 million in local (city and county), state, and federal government revenue in 2022.

“The Sacramento Alliance for Regional Arts is proud partner with Americans for the Arts to share the impressive results of their groundbreaking economic and social impact study,” said Bill Blake, Board Member of Sacramento Alliance for Regional Arts (SARA) and Director of AMS Planning & Research. “The enormous contributions generated by our thriving regional nonprofit arts and culture sector are significant and sizable but have largely gone undervalued, especially when it comes to economic impact. This AEP6 study goes a long way to shed light on the financial contributions made by the collective creative community to show their direct impact on jobs, businesses, and local, state, and federal tax revenue.”

For the survey that took place between February and July 2023, 123 of 552 eligible nonprofit arts and culture organizations in Sacramento County participated as identified by the City of Sacramento Office of Arts and Culture. In addition, 831 valid audience-intercept surveys were collected from attendees to (paid and free) nonprofit arts and culture performances, events, exhibits, and special events from May 2022 through June 2023. Some of the regional arts, museum and creative organizations that participated in the survey include the following: B Street Theatre, California State Railroad Museum Foundation, Folsom Symphony Inc., Latino Center for Arts & Culture, Sacramento LGBT Community Center, Sojourner Truth African American Heritage Museum, Verge Center for the Arts, and Women’s Wisdom Project, just to name a few.

Expert Panel Discussion at The Sofia

To provide perspective on the Sacramento County study findings and their potential impact regionally, an expert panel discussion took place on March 15 at The Sofia, Home of B Street Theatre. The panel discussion was moderated by KFBK’s Kitty O’Neal and included these participants:

Randy Cohen , Vice President of Research for Americans for the Arts

, Vice President of Research for Americans for the Arts Megan Van Voorhis , Director of Convention and Cultural Services for the City of Sacramento

, Director of Convention and Cultural Services for the City of Sacramento Elizabeth Baidoo , Marketing Director of Celebration Arts, Communications Manager of Museum Education Roundtable

, Marketing Director of Celebration Arts, Communications Manager of Museum Education Roundtable Liv Moe , Founder of Verge Center for the Arts and Board President of the Sacramento Alliance for Regional Arts (SARA)

, Founder of Verge Center for the Arts and Board President of the Sacramento Alliance for Regional Arts (SARA) Carissa Gutierrez , Director of Public Affairs at the California Arts Council and former Director of the Latino Center of Art & Culture

, Director of Public Affairs at the California Arts Council and former Director of the Latino Center of Art & Culture Mike Testa, President & CEO of Visit Sacramento

Background on the Arts & Economic Prosperity 6 Study

Building on its 30-year legacy as the largest and most inclusive study of its kind, AEP6 uses a rigorous methodology to document the economic and social contributions of the nation’s nonprofit arts and culture industry. The study demonstrates locally as well as nationally, arts and culture are a critical economic driver of vibrant communities. Nationally, a total of 224,677 respondents in 373 diverse communities participated in the survey. The Arts & Economic Prosperity 6 (AEP6)study reveals that America’s nonprofit arts and culture sector is a $151.7 billion industry – one that supports 2.6 million jobs and generates $29.1 billion in government revenue.

“Arts and culture organizations have a powerful ability to attract and hold dollars in the community longer. They employ people locally, purchase goods and services from nearby businesses, and produce the authentic cultural experiences that are magnets for visitors, tourists, and new residents,” said Nolen V. Bivens, president and CEO of Americans for the Arts. “When we invest in nonprofit arts and culture, we strengthen our economy and build more livable communities.”

AEP6 represents a reset from its previous versions, establishing a new benchmark in the AEP study series.

Social Impact: For the first time, AEP6 expands beyond the economic and financial data to include social impact measurements of arts and culture’s effect on the well-being of communities and residents.

For the first time, AEP6 expands beyond the economic and financial data to include social impact measurements of arts and culture’s effect on the well-being of communities and residents. Equity and Inclusion: AEP6 broke new ground by prioritizing equity, community engagement, and inclusivity. With the goal of reducing systemic bias, Americans for the Arts transformed its approach and expanded the inclusion and participation of organizations serving or representing BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, People of Color) and ALAANA (African, Latine, Asian, Arab, Native American) identifying communities.

By measuring arts and culture’s wide-ranging impact, public and private sector leaders can work together to secure funding and arts-friendly policies that shape more vibrant and equitable communities.

The full report, a map of the 373 study regions, and a two-page economic impact summary for each can be found at AEP6.AmericansForTheArts.org; the Sacramento County topline summary is available here with more detailed local information available via this link. More information about Sacramento Alliance for Regional Arts (SARA) is available at www.artsforsac.org.

About Sacramento Alliance for Regional Arts:

SARA, a 501(c)3 organization, promotes arts education, cultural equity, and the creative sector, building recognition and support for artists and arts organizations in the Greater Sacramento region. SARA is run by a highly functioning 13-member board of directors composed of caring and committed members passionate about improving outcomes and sustainability for regional arts organizations, businesses, and artists. The organization strives to be an antiracist organization with high quality programs that impact the region. For more, visit www.artsforsac.org.

About Americans for the Arts:

The mission of Americans for the Arts is to build recognition and support for the extraordinary and dynamic value of the arts and to lead, serve, and advance the diverse networks of organizations and individuals who cultivate the arts in America. Connecting your best ideas and leaders from the arts, communities, and business, together we can work to ensure that every American has access to the transformative power of the arts. For more, visit www.americansforthearts.org.