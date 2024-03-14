Railroad Museum & Foundation Announce New Season of Weekend Excursion Train Rides

Presenting the only train ride experience behind an authentic, historic locomotive in the Sacramento region, the California State Railroad Museum & Foundation are proud to announce the 41st consecutive season of popular weekend excursion train rides on the Sacramento Southern Railroad. For an early preseason start, weekend excursion train rides are being offered this weekend, March 16-17, coinciding with St. Patrick’s celebrations and featuring a special First-Class Leprechaun Lounge experience in the El Dorado parlor car complete with Irish music, spirited beverages (alcoholic and non-alcoholic) and a limited-edition can cooler. Preseason weekend train rides will continue on weekends through March with three train rides per day. Then, the official excursion train ride season will start the weekend of April 6-7 with five train rides offered per day.

To start the new season, diesel locomotive No. 402 is returning to operation to pull the weekend excursion trains on many weekends. Built in 1939, the historic locomotive is the California State Railroad Museum’s oldest operating diesel electric locomotive and was last used to pull passengers in 2013.

Excursion train ride guests delight in the sights, smells, and sounds of an authentic, historic locomotive as it rolls along the levees of the Sacramento River for a six-mile, 50-minute roundtrip excursion. Appealing to all ages, the experience offers guests the chance to enjoy train travel from an earlier era. Weekend excursion train ride tickets are limited and interested riders are encouraged to book online in advance. If still available, weekend excursion train ride tickets can be purchased in-person starting at 9 a.m. the day of the train ride.

“The California State Railroad Museum and Foundation made the difficult decision to increase ticket prices for our interpretive excursion trains,” said Tim Schroepfer, President & CEO of the California State Railroad Museum Foundation. “Ticket prices for the interpretive excursion rides had not increased since 2018. To keep up with rising costs, the decision was made to increase prices by a modest amount and roll all ticketing fees into the price of the ticket. We believe this increase will not create a barrier to entry for the vast majority of our patrons and will help offset the rising costs associated with running the railroad.”

Adults-only First-Class Leprechaun Lounge tickets on March 16-17 cost $45 per person ($40 for members) with train rides departing at 11:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. on Saturday and at 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. on Sunday. Preseason train rides are available on weekends through the remainder of March at 11:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. Beginning opening weekend on April 6-7, train rides depart on weekends at 10 a.m., 11:15 a.m., 1 p.m., 2:15 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. during the official season.

All regular enclosed coach seating tickets cost $18 for adults, $10 for youths (ages 6-17), and ages five and under ride free. For passengers desiring a first-class train ride experience (starting April 6-7), tickets cost $28 for adults, $20 for youths and are free for children five and under. First-class train tickets often sell out early so guests are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance. All California State Railroad Museum Foundation members receive free regular/coach train rides and discounted First Class experiences, based on availability. To purchase weekend excursion train ride tickets or for more information about the California State Railroad Museum or Foundation in general, please visit www.californiarailroad.museum