DOCO Guests are in Luck to Enjoy a St. Patrick’s Day On the Plaza with Tom’s Watch Bar Plus Spirited Specials

Shoppers, diners, and plaza guests in search of ways to celebrate the St. Patrick’s holiday are in luck when they visit DOCO this weekend. Along with spirited menu items, specialty cocktails, and plenty of fun and games offered by various restaurants, bars and eateries, Irish-inspired festivities will be highlighted by a St. Patrick’s Day on DOCO Plaza with Tom’s Watch Bar on Sunday, March 17, from noon to 5 p.m. Presented in partnership with Golden 1 Center, St. Patrick’s Day On the Plaza is a free, adult-only activation where guests can enjoy live entertainment, interactive games, various vendor booths, and beverage samplings. Plus, guests can enjoy the fun-filled experiences on the DOCO plaza – along with their beverages from Tom’s Watch Bar and Tahoe Blue Ridge Bar – within a special perimeter set-up for the day. Parking will be available for $5 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the DOCO West Garage.

In addition, some of the other special offers and ways to celebrate include:

The 7 th Street Standard*: Recognized as one of Sacramento’s best new restaurants, 7 th Street Standard is offering a Corned Beef Hash brunch special March 15-17. Plus, guests can enjoy a Logan’s Irish Coffee (Jameson Whiskey, Insight Coffee, and cream). Dinner guests can indulge in a Corned Beef Dinner with braised corn beef served with crispy fingerling potatoes, braised cabbage, grainy mustard aioli along with an Iced Irish drink special (Jameson, Mr. Black Cold Brew liqueur, Insight Cold Brew Coffee, oat milk, banana, Demerara sugar, and chocolate bitters). The Iced Irish will also be available in the always-popular Clayton Club rooftop lounge.

Sweet treat lovers are in luck as DOCO’s award-winning chef and dessert shop is offering a limited-time Mint Chocolate Cheesecake available through March. Punch Bowl Social: For revelers looking to find their pot o’ gold, Punch Bowl Social is partnering with Tullamore D.E.W. to present a St. Patty’s Day Palooza on March 16 from 11 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.Guests can enjoy a special menu along with delicious drink specials and a wide selection of beverages and spirits to sip, savor, and toast to Irish spirit. Plus, guests can spend the day enjoying bowling or karaoke and should keep their eyes peeled for hidden pots of gold for a chance to win prizes and fun surprises. RSVPs are available via Eventbrite.

Sacramento’s most popular rooftop bar will feature two spirited cocktails March 15-17, that include an Irish Mule (Jameson Irish Whiskey, Fever Tree ginger beer, fresh squeezed lime juice, angostura bitters) and an Irish Coffee (La Colombe coffee, Jameson Irish Whiskey, house made Clover Farms whipped cream, turbinado sugar and shaved nutmeg). Roots Coffee*: Known for ethically sourced, freshly roasted and hand-crafted coffee, the shop is offering a variety of limited-time specials, including a Pint of Gold (house-brewed nitro brew with a foamy top and sprinkle of cocoa powder and gold dust), Little Lad Lotus (blend of mango passion and blue raspberry Lotus Energy concentrates mixed with sparkling water), Luck of the Irish Latte (iced latte flavored with toasted marshmallow, white chocolate, hazelnut and topped with Lucky Charms and a sprinkle of gold dust), and a Cookies ‘N Cream Clover Shake (peppermint matcha shake blended with ice cream and Oreo cookies).

For those thirsting for a good time, the welcoming restaurant specializing in delicious barbecue and sides, full bar and inviting outdoor patio is also offering a number of St. Patrick’s Day specials such as an Irish Maid Cocktail Special, Roe & Co Special Price Shots, Beer & Shot Combo, High Cotton Whiskey of the Day, and Whiskey of the Day. Tipsy Putt* : To tee up a special weekend, leprechauns and mini golf lovers can “Get Lucky at Tipsy Putt” March 15-17 when they can tip back $5 green shooters (affectionately called The Putting Green) and $5 green beers along with fun and games.

: To tee up a special weekend, leprechauns and mini golf lovers can “Get Lucky at Tipsy Putt” March 15-17 when they can tip back $5 green shooters (affectionately called The Putting Green) and $5 green beers along with fun and games. Tom’s Watch Bar: Centrally located on the DOCO plaza, the open-air and always-popular Tom’s Watch Bar is offering upbeat live music, green beer, spirited drink specials, beer pong, cornhole, and general March Madness Mayhem all weekend long from 11 a.m. to midnight and outdoors from 1 to 5 p.m.

Centrally located on the DOCO plaza, the open-air and always-popular Tom’s Watch Bar is offering upbeat live music, green beer, spirited drink specials, beer pong, cornhole, and general March Madness Mayhem all weekend long from 11 a.m. to midnight and outdoors from 1 to 5 p.m. Willow Restaurant & Bar*: Located in The Exchange Sacramento, a luxury boutique hotel adjacent to DOCO, Willow is offering two spirited offerings during the month of March – a deliciously bright green Campanelle Pesto Pasta dish along with a Green Fairy Cocktail (absinthe, lime juice, simple syrup, and egg white to give it frothiness).

The plaza offers a DOCO Rewards loyalty program with prizes, discounts, incentives and benefits for shopping, dining, playing, staying, and completing activities via the online app. As a special DOCO shopping incentive, shoppers will receive double points on March 16 and 17 plus on all Tuesdays and Kings home game dates during March. Free to download, the DOCO Rewards app is available via the Apple Store and Google Play. New members receive 200 points for signing up. A complete set of DOCO Rewards rules, restrictions and instructions and a list of DOCO businesses and members of the DOCO Merchant’s Association are available on the app. For more information about DOCO Rewards, visit www.docosacramento.com/rewards.

DOCO is an outdoor shopping, dining, and entertainment destination in the heart of downtown Sacramento. Convenient parking is available in DOCO’s central garage with an entrance on J Street between 4th & 5th Streets. Parking validation is available at most DOCO tenants with a purchase. The elevators and escalators take guests up to the plaza’s main level and second level terrace near many of the restaurants, eateries, and retail tenants.

For more information about upcoming community activations and/or the variety of retail shopping, dining, and service offerings at DOCO, visit www.docosacramento.com or follow DOCO on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

