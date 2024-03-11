Sacramento Metro Chamber Leads Collaborative Effort & Convenes Retail Crime Roundtable

In response to alarming — and increasingly bold — retail theft occurrences throughout the region, the Sacramento Metro Chamber is leading an effort to convene a Retail Crime Roundtable to address the critical issue affecting businesses large and small. In fact, Sacramento ranks 7th in the nation in a National Retail Security Survey report issued last fall by the National Retail Federation, and has been among the top 10 nationwide since 2018.

“Given the scope and seriousness of retail theft on the bottom line for local businesses, I believe it’s the role – if not the responsibility – of the Metro Chamber to step up be the resounding voice of business to ensure changes happen to reverse the damaging trend,” said Robert W. Heidt, Jr., President & CEO of the Sacramento Metro Chamber of Commerce. “Rampant retail crime simply cannot be tolerated as a cost to doing business in our city.”

Chaired by long-time Metro Chamber Board member and former Interim President and CEO Dave Roughton, two Roundtable convenings led by the Metro Chamber have taken place thus far, in December 2023 and February 2024. Each of the two meetings have included attendance by an impressive group of motivated district attorneys, law enforcement (police and sheriff) representatives from multiple counties, elected officials including representatives from Congresswoman Doris Matsui and Congressman Kevin Kiley’s offices and U.S. Congressional Representative Ami Bera in person for both, trade association executives, various Property Business Improvement District (PBID) representatives, along with local business owners.

The robust Roundtable discussions and powerful stories by attendees serve to keep the escalating problem a top priority as involved city leaders and business leaders work collectively to find effective ways to combat retail theft to reduce the negative impacts on existing businesses and, ultimately, Sacramento’s ability to attract new businesses to the region.

“Retail theft has become so rampant in the region due to a variety of factors, including as an unintended consequence of Proposition 47, inaccurate or underreporting of the problem, and how retail crime is now so commonplace that its basically become ‘socialized stealing’ with very few real consequences,” said Dave Roughton, Chair of the Retail Crime Roundtable effort. “Our overall mission is to make Sacramento the best place to live and work. I am proud to chair the Retail Crime Roundtable effort and am encouraged by the clear commitment and dedication by this newly formed public private partnership to make change happen and reduce retail crime.”

As an initial action step, the Metro Chamber encourages businesses throughout the region to complete a simple survey about retail theft. The collected survey data will be used to capture a snapshot of how widespread the problem is, how extensive the negative impacts are to businesses dealing with the issue, and gauge how often the crimes are going unreported. The short, anonymous survey is available here with responses requested by March 22, 2024.

Plans are in the works to stress the importance for businesses to support local law enforcement by reporting every occurrence of retail crime. Anecdotal and local data show thefts are less likely the result of food insecurity and housing instability, and more often done by individuals or groups looking to profit by returning items (for cash or credit) or for resale purposes.

“It is extremely important and critical for our retail partners and merchants to report each and every one of these thefts,” said Sacramento Police Chief Kathy Lester. “Our department takes these retail thefts seriously. We are going to do everything in our power to thoroughly investigate these crimes and hold these perpetrators accountable.”

