March is Museum Membership Month, A Great Time to Show Support and Enjoy Savings

Sacramento area museums are proud to present a variety of special membership opportunities during Museum Membership Month happening in March 2024. The benefits of museum membership often extend well beyond a financial savings and often include exclusive experiences only available to members. Plus, there’s something for everyone – fine art, science, history, and culture – as the local museum community offers memberships at virtually every museum and/or destination.

To help kick-off Museum Membership Month, the collaboration of museums presented a Free Museum Weekend March 2-3 that had limited capacity, required advance registration, and was another resounding success.

To highlight Museum Membership Month that continues through March, many of the local museums are offering special incentives and discounts for enthusiasts who choose to become members of their favorite museums and destinations. A few limited-time offers during the month of March include the following:

The community is invited to unlock extended benefits at the California Museum – home of the California Hall of Fame – during March Membership Madness. New and renewing members receive three extra months free for a total of 15 months of free Museum admission. Most membership benefits also include discounted or free admission to ticketed public programs, Museum Store discounts, and reciprocal admission at up to 1,700 North American institutionsthrough the Time Travelers Network and/or the North American Reciprocal Museum Association. With four membership levels starting at just $50, there’s a perfect fit for kids, individuals, pairs, and families to explore California’s rich history, diversity, and unique influence on the world of ideas, innovation, art and culture. To join the madness, visit www.californiamuseum.org/march-membership-madness. Crocker Art Museum – Memberships to the Crocker Art Museum help to strengthen programs and exhibitions that make the Sacramento region a more vibrant place to live, work, play and stay. New members during the month of March will receive free general admission for 12 months, ArtLetter magazine (except Educator level), invitations to exclusive members-only events and exhibition previews, discounts on lectures, concerts, and classes, discounts starting at 10 percent in the Museum Store, a 10 percent discount on the purchase of gift memberships, and member eNews with exclusive offers and announcements. For more, visit www.CrockerArt.org/membership.

Sacramento Children's Museum – During the month of March, the community can apply the code SCM20 during checkout, whether on-site or online, to enjoy a $20 discount on any new or renewed membership. Sacramento Children's Museum memberships provide free admission to the museum for an entire year, member exclusive events, and more. For more information including membership benefits and levels, please visit www.sackids.org. Sacramento History Museum – New members who join during the month of March will receive tickets for a historic walking tour. A purchase of a Basic Membership will include two tickets for the popular Gold Fever! Game tour and those who purchase a Premium Membership will receive two tickets for an Old Sacramento Underground tour. Plus, membership includes free admission to the Sacramento History Museum, discounts in the Museum Store, tours, and special events. And, because the Museum participates with the Time Travelers reciprocal program, basic memberships receive benefits at more than 300 museums across the country. Those who become Premium members also enjoy NARM (North American Reciprocal Museum) benefits at more than 1,300 museums nationwide, including free admission. For more information, visit www.sachistorymuseum.org/get-involved/become-a-member.

In addition to these special incentives offered during March, membership has special privileges (which vary by museum) and can include benefits such as the following: free museum entrance all year long, special invitations to member-only events and receptions, preview and/or “behind-the-scenes” opportunities for new exhibits and offerings, free guest admission passes (to share with friends and family), discounts at museum stores and/or advance purchase opportunities on special programs and events, reciprocal admission at museums across the nation, and more.

