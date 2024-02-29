Metro Chamber Foundation is Proud to Announce and Launch its 39th Leadership Sacramento Program

The Sacramento Metro Chamber Foundation is proud to announce its 39th Leadership Sacramento cohort that is comprised of nearly 40 motivated and inspired individuals representing a diverse variety of businesses and organizations throughout the region. Some of the forward-thinking businesses and organizations with representatives participating in the 2024 Leadership Sacramento program include Downtown Sacramento Partnership, Sutter Health, SMUD and Teichert, just to name a few. The dynamic group met for the first time as part of a two-day immersive workshop to officially kick-off the year-long community service leadership program. Established in 1985, Leadership Sacramento is an interactive, year-long effort designed to inform and educate community-minded business and civic leaders on the issues that impact the region’s economy.

The program is designed to give participants behind-the-scenes access and exposure to topics, people, and places they may not experience anywhere else. Each month, Leadership Sacramento explores a new subject. The goal for each day is to give class participants a unique experience that furthers their knowledge of that subject, demonstrates the impact the subject has on the region, and provides information and connections to enable immediate community action.

The class is a cohort and moves through the program together throughout the year. The class is chaired by two alumni and every class convening is led by alumni who are subject matter experts on the topics. The 2024 program is being chaired by Samantha Hoshida, Program Supervisor at the City of Sacramento, Leadership Sacramento 2024 Program Chair and Class of 2017, and co-chaired by Deputy Chief Adam Green, Sacramento Police Department and Leadership Sacramento Class of 2018.

“I am so honored to chair Leadership Sacramento 2024,” said Program Chair Samantha Hoshida. “This program gives you an honest, behind-the-scenes, hard look at the region’s issues, amenities, and fun facts you never would have guessed. Participating in this program is a once in a lifetime, life-changing experience that makes you a better advocate for the Sacramento Region.”

With more than 1,200 alumni of the program, the network of the program is wide-reaching. The program allows participants to meet and network with business leaders from a variety of industries, provides invaluable personal and professional development opportunities, and offers the potential to expand networking connections for participants.

“Leadership Sacramento is one of our region’s most relevant and dynamic leadership programs for people from every sector of our community,” said Program Co-Chair Adam Green. “This program provides participants with the opportunity to learn and hear from the people that make our community great. Leadership lessons are provided through first-hand experience and robust presentations and discussion. I am honored to be the co-chair for the class of 2024!”

The Leadership Sacramento program culminates in the completion of a community betterment project that benefits a local nonprofit. After a selection process, the 2024 community betterment project will be announced in April 2024. Over the past seven years, the classes have invested more than $1.6 million in local community nonprofits.

More information about Leadership Sacramento and a complete list of 2024 participants is available at www.LeadershipSacramento.org. For more information about the Sacramento Metro Chamber Foundation, please visit MetroChamber.org/Foundation.