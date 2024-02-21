Sky River Opens “The Humidor” Bourbon & Cigar Lounge

To the delight of bourbon, whiskey and cigar enthusiasts throughout Northern California, Sky River Casino has opened The Humidor. Sky River is the first casino in the Sacramento region to offer a dedicated bourbon and cigar lounge like The Humidor. With this latest addition, Sky River Casino is home to a total of 18 elevated bars, restaurants, and lounge destinations that also include SR Prime Steakhouse, 32 Brews Street, Dragon Beaux, River Bar, Rock Bar, and many other delicious options in The Market such as Fukuro by Kru.

“In making our future growth and development plans, we are always looking for opportunities to further our goal of making Sky River Casino the premier entertainment destination in the Sacramento Valley,” said Jesus Tarango, Chairman of the Wilton Rancheria Tribe. “The first of its kind in the region, The Humidor, is a beautiful reflection of this outlook. We look forward to inviting our guests to enjoy rare and specialty bourbons alongside premium cigars from around the world in an elegant and refined setting.”

With a luxurious and welcoming décor highlighted by an impressive walk-in Humidor, bourbon and whiskey lovers can now enjoy more than 50 rare and allocated spirits and popular brands from Macallan, Pappy Van Winkle Family, WhistlePig, and Louis XIII, just to name a few. For cigar enthusiasts, all of the finest brands, such as Davidoff Anniversary No 2, Montecristo Platinum and E.P. Carillo Pledge are also offered at The Humidor. Tasting events, roll demos and special member events will take place periodically inside The Humidor.

“The opening of The Humidor is one more way Sky River is setting a new standard of excellence for casino experiences in the Sacramento area,” said Sky River Casino President Michael J. Facenda. “We pride ourselves on our wide range of elevated offerings highlighted by lively gaming, amazing culinary options, and relaxing environments so guests can play and savor new experiences.”

To assist in whiskey and/or cigar selection and to provide insight for those eager to learn more, The Humidor is staffed by Certified IACS Cigar Sommeliers – which is the most internationally recognized cigar education degree – and led by Pete Mordwinow, Manager of The Humidor. A master cigar sommelier, Mordwinow is also an avid whiskey connoisseur and collector, and current cicerone with vast beer knowledge. Mordwinow and the expert staff at The Humidor are available to share knowledge and guidance for interested guests.

Hours of operation for The Humidor include the following: Monday through Thursday from

3 p.m. to midnight; Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. to midnight. Reservations are highly encouraged but walk-ins are welcome.

For more information about Sky River Casino and its offerings, please call 916-866-0200 or visit www.SkyRiver.com.