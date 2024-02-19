History Museum to Present a “Victory in the Pool” Discussion with Local Author Bill George

The Sacramento History Museum is pleased to welcome local historian and author Bill George as a special guest on Wednesday evening, February 21, 2024, at 6 p.m. A meticulous researcher and accomplished writer, George will discuss Sacramento’s impressive Olympic medal history and his most recent book “Victory in the Pool: How a Maverick Coach Upended Society and Led a Group of Young Swimmers to Olympic Glory.”

George will talk about his book that relates the inspiring local story of Sherm Chavoor, a legendary swim coach and his dedicated athletes, one of whom was Mark Spitz who rose from obscurity to win seven Olympic gold medals in 1972. George will recount how many of his young and talented swimmers triumphed in two of the most tumultuous and dangerous Olympic Games ever held, the 1968 Mexico City Games and the 1972 Munich Games.

As a highlight, world-famous athletes such as Olympic Gold Medalists Debbie Meyer and Jeff Float will join George for an evening of dramatic storytelling and how the swimmers overcame incredible odds to achieve victory.

The special evening event will take place in the museum’s spacious lobby, and costs $10 for general admission and is free for museum members. Located at 101 I Street at the Old Sacramento Waterfront, the Sacramento History Museum is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (except for Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year’s Day). For more information about this “Victory in the Pool” discussion and/or other exhibits and programs offered by the Sacramento History Museum, please visit www.sachistorymuseum.org.