Midtown Association Announces Another Season of Re-Energized Second Saturday Programming in 2024

After incredible success launching an elevated and enhanced season of Midtown Second Saturday programming last year, the Midtown Association is thrilled to announce another season of specially curated experiences and programming in 2024. Proudly led by the Midtown Association, expansive and re-energized monthly Second Saturday celebrations resume on May 11 and culminate on October 12 (although many of the galleries continue with monthly receptions all year long). Designed to showcase Midtown’s thriving arts and culture scene, Sutter Health’s Midtown Second Saturday is presented by the Midtown Association, City of Sacramento, SKK Developments, Five Star Bank and Visit Sacramento. Plus, Live Midtown partners will highlight elevated and welcoming experiences at select multi-family residences that include 17 Central Apartments, 1801L Apartments, The Press at Midtown Quarters Apartments, 19J Midtown Apartments, and The Mansion Apartments.

“Midtown Second Saturday isn’t just a monthly event, it’s a movement and it’s regaining momentum,” said Emily Baime Michaels, Executive Director of the Midtown Association. “We could not be more pleased with the positive community response to the reinvigorated Midtown Second Saturday effort last year. Once we got the ball rolling with our curated activations, it was very fulfilling to see how the district wholeheartedly embraced the effort with even more unplanned experiences that popped up along the way, all of which transformed our streets into a monthly celebration of creative expression.”

Midtown Second Saturday is not just all fun and games, it also helps to increase foot traffic and spur business. In fact, in 2023 Midtown Second Saturday attracted more than 70K residents from May through October who experienced and enjoyed the monthly activations throughout the dynamic district.

“SKK Developments is very proud to partner with the Midtown Association that has been leading the effort to re-invigorate Second Saturday in Midtown,” said Marissa Kolokotronis, Director of Operations for SKK Developments. “We are thrilled to present special activations and welcome the community at our residential properties such as 1801 L and The Mansion. In fact, in 2023 we saw a direct increase in community members that visited our properties for the first time each and every Second Saturday last season.”

All across the central city and highlighted by pop-up art installations and art markets, block parties, live music, painting, dance and entertainment, family-friendly activities, gallery shows, culinary artistry along with food and drink specials at nearby bars and restaurants, overnight hotel stays, and more, Midtown Second Saturday is basically an all-day and evening immersion into the city’s vibrant cultural scene.

“Second Saturday has been a mainstay for the Sacramento gallery scene for almost 40 years,” said Heath Buckmaster, Marketing Director for Archival Gallery. “Giving collectors and art lovers an opportunity to explore the latest exhibitions and enjoy a social experience in the city not only brings people to the galleries but keeps the visual arts culture prominent.”

Continuing from 2023, residents and visitors can expect to find arts-centered programming for all ages throughout the day during Midtown Second Saturday, which will include (but are not limited to):

Starting at 8 a.m. – special activations at the always popular Midtown Farmers Market;

Noon to 4 p.m. – special programming will take place in local parks, rotating between Muir Park and Fremont Park each month;

4 to 8 p.m. – block parties produced by World’s Worst Expo at 20th and K streets in front of the MARRS building and produced by Kulture at 24th and K ﻿streets;

Evening – official Second Saturday after parties will ramp up with renewed nighttime energy.

New in 2024, the Midtown Association is introducing a Second Saturday Art Walk plus highlighting a special and not-to-be-missed signature event every month.

Midtown Second Saturday Artwalk – the community will be invited to explore curated art walk itineraries across select Midtown restaurants, bars, galleries, studios, and multi-family properties to enjoy magnificent food and drinks and engaging art experiences including fine art, performance art, and live music. Each month, a unique and different art walk will be designed with local restaurants/bars, galleries/studios, and multi-family properties. Art walk programming will take place between 2-8 p.m. to allow participants to explore the art walk at their own pace and linger to enjoy food, drinks, and the arts.

﻿Monthly Signature Event – dynamic event organizers and/or groups of businesses will collaborate to bring signature events and creativity to Midtown Second Saturday, such as a day-long festival or other special activation that will surprise and delight the community.

“An exciting season is in the making and we’re just getting started. I want to thank our valued sponsors, amazing partners and engaged community who all helped to make amazing things happen and for those supporting the next series of enhanced programming that resume on May 11,” added Baime Michaels.

For more information about Sutter Health’s Midtown Second Saturday details that are continuously updated, please visit www.midtownsecondsaturday.com, plus a helpful and user-friendly Second Saturday FAQ is available at www.exploremidtown.org/second-saturday-faq. For visitors traveling from out of town (or those looking for a local staycation), Midtown offers several amazing options to stay at overnight at boutique hotels including at the Fort Sutter Hotel and Hyatt House.