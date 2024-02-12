Sacramento History Museum Presents “Tattooed & Tenacious: Inked Women in California’s History” Exhibit

The Sacramento History Museum is proud to present a compelling new exhibit titled “Tattooed & Tenacious: Inked Women in California’s History” that opens on February 17, and continues through June 2, 2024. The limited-time exhibit will be located in the R. Burnett Miller Gallery on the museum’s third floor.

The visually exciting exhibit allows museum visitors to explore the world of tattoos and demonstrates why they are not just a recent trend or passing fad. From the working-class to the upper-class, inked women have a long history in California and have helped popularize tattoos while also providing female tattoo artists the opportunity to leave their mark in an otherwise male-dominated industry. The exhibit sheds light on the little-known history of women and tattoos through photographs, personal histories, and artifacts from individuals such as Victorian-era heiress Aimée Crocker. The exhibit also highlights the style differences in tattooing of the past with the inked women of today; for instance, in the late 1800s, tattoos were primarily one color while today they are a vibrant and colorful display of artistry.

“Tattooed & Tenacious” is in part a touring exhibit from the Exhibit Envoy/Hayward Area Historical Society plus a showcase of local women and their artwork from contemporary women tattoo artists of the Sacramento region, curated by the Sacramento History Museum. As a highlight, Museum visitors will have the chance to discover fascinating stories behind the ink as local women share their personal reasons about why they chose tattoos as a form of expression, and how tattoo art has empowered and positively impacted their lives.

The “Tattooed & Tenacious: Inked Women in California’s History” exhibit is included with museum admission. Located at 101 I Street at the Old Sacramento Waterfront, the Sacramento History Museum is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (except for Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year’s Day). For more information about “Tattooed & Tenacious” and/or other exhibits and programs offered by the Sacramento History Museum, please visit www.sachistorymuseum.org.