Call for Participation in Photography Month Sacramento this April

Led by Viewpoint Photographic Art Center – a non-profit organization located in Midtown Sacramento – and in collaboration with many involved partners including the City of Sacramento, Inside Publications, Sacramento County Board of Supervisors Office of Phil Serna (District 1), and Sacramento365.com, Photography Month Sacramento is scheduled for April 2024. First launched in 2018, the month-long event is highlighted by a variety of diverse and eclectic events that include special exhibits, receptions, photo shoot meet-ups, workshops, lectures, photo shoot gatherings, and more. Photography Month Sacramento creates a shared platform for galleries, museums, educational institutions, libraries, retail establishments, photographers, and patrons to celebrate and elevate the art of photography. Interested participants are encouraged to create and/or highlight their own activations to help showcase the art of photography.

Thus far, a number of museums, businesses and educational institutions from throughout the region have already signed up to participate in 2024, including: Casa de Español, Crocker Art Museum, Granucci Gallery at the Center for the Arts in Grass Valley, Nevada County Camera Club based in Nevada City, Sacramento History Museum, Sacramento State University Department of Photography, Viewpoint Photographic Art Center, and YoloArts in Woodland.

How to Get Involved: Businesses, Museums & Organizations

Involvement in Photography Month Sacramento for businesses, museums and organizations is free and simple to do. The regional showcase offers a turnkey way to highlight visually enticing photographic programming already in place (possibly by incorporating a fresh visual element or hosting a special activation), introduce a concept in the planning stages, or create something unique to engage enthusiasts and connect with new audiences throughout the region.

How to Get Involved: Photographers

Photography Month Sacramento is open to everyone – professional and amateur photographers alike – and offers wonderful opportunities to launch and/or exhibit photographic work, or to create a grassroots collaborative exhibit with friends interested in the visual arts. Those interested are encouraged to get creative and plan individual activations and/or contact favorite local coffee houses or restaurants to see if they might host an exhibit or reception in April 2024.

Once any photography-related concepts are confirmed by businesses, organizations, museums or individuals, Photography Month Sacramento participants are asked to post information details about any upcoming events here, a community curated calendar that is connected to and supported by Sacramento365.com.

To explore available sponsorship opportunities or find out more detailed (and continually updated) information about Photography Month Sacramento 2024, please visit www.photomonthsacramento.org.