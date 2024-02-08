Nearly 25 Local Museums Collaborate to Present a Free Museum Weekend — March 2-3

Nearly 25 Sacramento Area Museums are collaborating to present a Free Museum Weekend on March 2-3, 2024. This is the 26th consecutive year the local museum community has presented a free museum experience. Similar to the past couple of years, the popular community event is free but requires advance registration and capacity will be limited for each museum. Ticket availability may fluctuate by museum and/or by day, and advance registration is required to participate in the 2024 Free Museum Weekend.

New this year – and to space out ticket availability so more community members have a chance to secure them – free ticket registration will roll-out as follows:

Saturday, March 2 free event registration will open on February 9

Sunday, March 3 free event registration will open on February 16

To reserve free entry on either day, interested community members should visit this user-friendly webpage. With limited availability, event registration is expected to be secured quickly. Should more free event tickets become available, announcements will be made on SAM social channels (Facebook & Instagram) @SacMuseums.

Local museums participating in the 2024 Free Museum Weekend include:

Aerospace Museum of California

California Agriculture Museum

California Automobile Museum

California Museum

California State Capitol Museum

California State Indian Museum

California State Library

California State Railroad Museum

Crocker Art Museum

Don & June Salvatori California Pharmacy Museum

Fairytale Town

Leland Stanford Mansion State Historic Park

Locke Boarding House Museum

Maidu Museum & Historic Site

Museum of Medical History

Sacramento Children’s Museum

Sacramento Historic City Cemetery

Sacramento History Museum

Sacramento Regional Fire Museum

SMUD Museum of Science and Curiosity

Sojourner Truth African Heritage Museum

Sutter’s Fort State Historic Park

Verge Center for the Arts

All participating museums will be open at 10 a.m. both days and the last entry is one hour prior to museum closing time (which could differ slightly by museum). Free tickets are available only for regular admission during March 2-3, 2024.

And, to make visiting local museums accessible to everyone on Free Museum Weekend, SacRT is offering free rides those two days (March 2-3) from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day. Riders can visit www.sacrt.com/freerideflyer to print or screenshot a flyer to present the day of their ride.

The two-day special event also coincides with the launch of Museum Membership Month that takes place annually during March and is designed to raise awareness of the importance of supporting the museum community while encouraging year-long membership. During Museum Membership Month, many of the local museums are offering special incentives and discounts for enthusiasts who choose to become members and support their favorite museums and destinations. The benefits of museum membership often extend well beyond a financial savings and include exclusive experiences only available to members.

Free Museum Weekend and Museum Membership Month are generously supported by involved partners that include FOX40/Studio40 Live, Outword Media, Sacramento365.com, and SacRT. For more information about the 2024 Free Museum Weekend, Museum Membership Month and other upcoming activities offered by Sacramento Area Museums, “like” them on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/SacMuseums, follow them on Instagram and X (formerly Twitter) @SacMuseums or visit www.SacMuseums.org.