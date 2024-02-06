DOCO is a Sweet Spot for Valentine Celebrations & Month-Long Specials

Offering a variety of lovely experiences for couples and galentines, delicious dining specials, indulgent dessert options, and much more, DOCO (Downtown Commons) is a sweet spot to spend time with that special someone in February.

A sampling of some of the special offers, experiences, and ways to celebrate Valentine’s Day (many available all month long) at DOCO include:

Burger Lounge: Through the month of February, plaza guests can satisfy their sweet tooth by indulging in aRed Velvet Shake to celebrate Valentine’s Day.

: Featuring decadent and award-winning desserts, the shop is offering a limited-time 4” heart shaped strawberry chocolate covered cheesecake available for pre-order before February 13. Fizz Champagne & Bubbles Bar: Always a “fizztastic” experience, Fizz is presenting two exquisite Valentine events – a bubby afternoon Galentine’s Wine & Dessert tasting on February 10 where guests will taste a handpicked selection of elegant champagnes and sparkling rosé wines, perfectly paired with delectable desserts. Then on February 13, Fizz is offering a luxurious five-course Valentine’s Champagne Dinner featuring bubbles of Gosset, the oldest wine house in Champagne. Tickets are limited for each and available here.

: In addition to limited time and crush-worthy Red Velvet and Vegan Red Velvet Cookies ‘N Cream cookie flavors, the dessert shop is offering Red Velvet Heart Cakes and Valentine’s Day Cookie Pizza, too. Kimpton Sawyer Hotel: Couples looking for a romantic getaway at DOCO’s award-winning hotel can enjoy a special “Take a Leap” overnight package throughout February that includes two cocktails of choice at the welcoming Winter Chalet, turndown service with rose petals, spa mask and specialized chocolate, $50 breakfast credit toward in-room dining, and a bottle of champagne at breakfast. More details and reservations are available here.

The plaza offers a DOCO Rewards loyalty program with prizes, discounts, incentives and benefits for shopping, dining, playing, staying, and completing activities via the online app. As special DOCO shopping incentives during the month of February, shoppers will receive double points on February 14 plus on all Tuesdays and Kings home game dates. Free to download, the DOCO Rewards app is available via the Apple Store and Google Play. New members receive 200 points for signing up. A complete set of DOCO Rewards rules, restrictions and instructions and a list of DOCO businesses and members of the DOCO Merchant’s Association are available on the app. For more information about DOCO Rewards, visit www.docosacramento.com/rewards.

DOCO is an outdoor shopping, dining, and entertainment destination in the heart of downtown Sacramento. Convenient parking is available in DOCO’s central garage with an entrance on J Street between 4th & 5th Streets. Parking validation is available at most DOCO tenants with a purchase. The elevators and escalators take guests up to the plaza’s main level and second level terrace near many of the restaurants, eateries, and retail tenants.

For more information about upcoming community activations and/or the variety of retail shopping, dining, and service offerings at DOCO, visit www.docosacramento.com or follow DOCO on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.