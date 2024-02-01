Midtown Farmers Market Celebrates Valentine’s Day and Black History Month in February

The Midtown Association has lovely and lively activations planned in February highlighted by special activities and entertainment to celebrate Valentine’s Day and Black History Month. Proudly presented by Sutter Health and always bursting with fresh fruit and produce, gourmet or locally made products and artisan goods, the open-air market is available year-round with winter hours now in effect from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

A sampling of some of the special activations happening in February at the Midtown Farmers Market includes the following (Market Square is located at 20th & K Streets):

Saturday, February 3:

10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. – Special live performance by the Sacramento Ballet at Market Square

10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. – Popular tunes played by DJ Klean in Market Square

Saturday, February 10:

10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. – Raffle opportunity for a chance to win two bottles of wine, a VIP tasting for up to six adults ($150 value) from Lusso Della Terra Cellars; shoppers receive entries by shopping with any participating artisan/craft vendors (one entry for $20, two entries for $40+ spent) and tickets need to be dropped off at the Information Tent in Market Square

10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. – Entertaining and upbeat music by JAS Music in Market Square

Saturday, February 17:

10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. – Live music by Rumba Flamenco Jazz Guitarist David Perry Molina in Market Square

Saturday, February 24:

10 a.m. to 10:20 a.m. – R.O.Y.A.L. Dancers – a local organization dedicated to empowering minds to be resilient, optimistic, “you-nique,” authentic and loving – will offer an entertaining pop-up performance to celebrate Black History Month in Market Square

10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. – Live music by singer/songwriter John Alan Connerley in Market Square

Plus, every Saturday, the Midtown Farmers Market is filled with local vendors and artisans that offer a diverse array of gifts such as fresh flowers from Contreras Farm, enticing propagation stations for plant enthusiasts by Plantiquicia, delectable treats from Problem Baker and Amandine Pastries, and Lavender gift sets from Araceli Farms, just to name a few.

Owned and managed by the Midtown Association and now in its 11th season, the Midtown Farmers Market continues to grow and evolve to reflect the dynamic and eclectic tastes of the surrounding neighborhood. Spanning five city blocks, the Midtown Farmers Market lies in the heart of Midtown at 20th & K Streets. More detailed information about the Midtown Farmers Market plus a regularly updated market map are available at www.midtownfarmersmarketsac.com.