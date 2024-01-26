R & M Framing announced as ABC10 We Stand for You Business of the Year

ABC10, a TEGNA-owned media station, in partnership with local Chamber of Commerce organizations, is proud to announce R & M Framing, a locally owned custom framing business, as the recipient of the ABC10 We Stand For You Business of the Year award. The prestigious award – which was accompanied by a check for $5,000 from ABC10 – was announced and presented at a networking mixer at Harlow’s in Midtown Sacramento on January 25, 2024. Launched in March 2022, the community-driven awards program was designed to recognize outstanding local businesses that are making an impact in their neighborhoods and contributing to the success of the Greater Sacramento region.

R & M Framing was established in 2014 and is located at 1200 S Street in Sacramento. With more than 20 years of experience in the framing and art business, R & M Framing specializes in custom-made and plein air frames with a focus on perfecting all details. In addition, R & M Framing also offers traditional and ready-made frames.

In addition to thanking family members, devoted staff and the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and the Black Chamber of Commerce that have done so much to support his business, R & M Framing Owner Rene Delgado said this upon receiving the ABC10 award: “Most important, I have to thank our clients that have come and trusted us – we’ve been open just over 10 years now. Without them, we wouldn’t be here today.”

All monthly ABC10 We Stand for You business award recipients were chosen by an involved group of local business and Chambers of Commerce leaders that include representatives from the Sacramento Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce, Sacramento Rainbow Chamber of Commerce, Sacramento Black Chamber of Commerce, Sacramento Asian-Pacific Chamber of Commerce, Sacramento Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, and California Capital Financial Development Corporation.

To learn more about ABC10 and its mission, or to watch award-winning special reports and other exemplary news stories, please visit www.abc10.com or www.youtube.com/ABC10. In addition, ABC10 can be live streamed via the ABC10+ app on Roku and Amazon Fire.