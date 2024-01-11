Home » Sky River Announces Top Winners of 2nd Annual “Wreaths of Hope” Holiday Program
Traci Rockefeller Cusack
Photo courtesy of Sky River Casino

Sky River Casino is excited to announce the top three winners of the 2nd Annual Wreaths of Hope, an annual holiday program that resulted in $15,000 being donated to support local charities. Creatively decorated 48” wreaths were on display throughout Sky River during the month of December 2023 when casino Rewards members were encouraged to vote for their favorites. In total, an impressive 45,048 votes were cast as part of the 2nd annual holiday program.

2023 Wreaths of Hope winners are as follows:

  • First Place – Native Breast Cancer Awareness Walk/Run
  • Second Place – Elk Grove Food Bank
  • Third Place – Paws For A Purpose

Each of the 10 participating organizations received $1,000 just for participating. Then, the first place wreath winner received an additional $2,500, second place an additional $1,500, and third place an additional $1,000.

“We were amazed with the number of votes that were cast for our festive Wreaths of Hope program that supports 10 local charities,” said Michael J. Facenda, President of Sky River Casino. “This 2nd annual holiday program clearly struck a chord with our guests while also providing much-needed donations that support local nonprofits so they can continue their meaningful work in the community.”

A special awards ceremony and check presentation was held earlier today when the winners were announced. For more information, please visit www.SkyRiver.com.

Traci Rockefeller Cusack

Traci Rockefeller Cusack has 25+ years of media and public relations experience.  Her work experience includes News10 (ABC) as Promotion Manager from 1989-1998 (where she developed and launched “Coats for Kids’ Sake,” a winter coat drive that lasted 20+ years plus coordinated Oprah Winfrey’s first ever visit to Sacramento) and Fleishman-Hillard as Vice President from 1998-2005 (where she led the wildly successful statewide “California Grown” program and also produced the five-minute video that played on the Jumbotron on Opening Day at Pac Bell Park). In 2007, she launched T-Rock Communications and currently handles a wide range of marketing activities for a number of top-notch organizations.

