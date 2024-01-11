Sky River Announces Top Winners of 2nd Annual “Wreaths of Hope” Holiday Program

Sky River Casino is excited to announce the top three winners of the 2nd Annual Wreaths of Hope, an annual holiday program that resulted in $15,000 being donated to support local charities. Creatively decorated 48” wreaths were on display throughout Sky River during the month of December 2023 when casino Rewards members were encouraged to vote for their favorites. In total, an impressive 45,048 votes were cast as part of the 2nd annual holiday program.

2023 Wreaths of Hope winners are as follows:

First Place – Native Breast Cancer Awareness Walk/Run

Second Place – Elk Grove Food Bank

Third Place – Paws For A Purpose

Each of the 10 participating organizations received $1,000 just for participating. Then, the first place wreath winner received an additional $2,500, second place an additional $1,500, and third place an additional $1,000.

“We were amazed with the number of votes that were cast for our festive Wreaths of Hope program that supports 10 local charities,” said Michael J. Facenda, President of Sky River Casino. “This 2nd annual holiday program clearly struck a chord with our guests while also providing much-needed donations that support local nonprofits so they can continue their meaningful work in the community.”

A special awards ceremony and check presentation was held earlier today when the winners were announced. For more information, please visit www.SkyRiver.com.