State Capitol Holiday Music Program Returns to Entertain Visitors

Visitors to the California State Capitol in downtown Sacramento will be treated to a festive, fun, and FREE Holiday Music Program on weekdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. now through December 22, 2023. The entertaining live performances take place on the first floor in the Capitol Rotunda.

To set a festive stage and spread holiday cheer, beautiful vintage decorations create a lovely backdrop for a variety of diverse and amazing holiday musical performances. Each day, visitors will enjoy live musical entertainment that includes string ensembles, solo guitarists, choruses, choirs, bell-ringers, harps, accordions, Broadway-style song and dance, baroque and brass ensembles, talented school choirs, barbershop harmony and much more.

The State Capitol Museum and California State Parks make this special holiday experience possible in association with the California State Legislature Joint Rules Committee, the Governor’s Office and the Department of General Services who have worked collaboratively to preserve holiday traditions inside the State Capitol. For more information about scheduled performances, please call 916-324-0333 or visit www.capitolmuseum.ca.gov.