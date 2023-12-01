R Street Corridor Offers Festive Activations and Spirited Specials this Holiday Season

To celebrate the holiday season in creative and spirited ways, a variety of popular retail shops plus local bars, restaurants and eateries along the vibrant R Street Corridor are offering fun and festive activations during the holidays. And, to set the stage for the season, new street lighting lights up R Street during evening hours throughout the holiday season. Shoppers, strollers, and diners can now enjoy a festive and fun ambiance along the popular and walkable R Street corridor (9th through 19th streets). The new lighting was made possible with assistance from CADA, the Capitol Area Development Authority.

“We are truly delighted to sponsor the R Street Corridor holiday street lights this year,” said CADA Executive Director, Danielle Foster. “In the spirit of cultivating community, CADA continues its vision to strengthen our neighborhoods through partnerships that create a sense of place and further enjoyment of that space. We hope this lighting ignites community spirit this holiday season.”

In addition to the ambiance of new lighting, R Street Corridor merchants are providing seasonal offerings that include the following:

Bottle & Barlow (1120 R Street) is excited their elaborate Christmas + Gremlin décor is making a comeback this holiday season and on display through December. In addition, festive drinks will be featured at the casual and welcoming cocktail lounge that includes a full-service barbershop and bar. More details are available here.

Lucid Winery & Tasting Room (1015 R Street) has a full schedule of spirited activations such as Trivia Tuesdays, Acoustic Music on Wednesdays, Open Mic Nights on Thursdays, Live Music on Fridays and workshops and/or movie nights on Saturdays. A full calendar is available here. Plus, Lucid is the site for Midtown Vintage Nights in partnership with River City Marketplace on December 16 from 5 to 9 p.m. As part of this new mini-market series, guests will enjoy live music, specialty wine and cocktails, and a stellar line-up of vintage clothing vendors and local creatives. More information is available here.

ROC&SOL Retail Store (1730 12th Street) The Twisted Track Gallery is featuring 20 artists from “The WAL” for a special exhibition on First Friday (December 1). More information is available here.

The Snug (1800 15th Street ) is hosting the crowd-favorite Miracle Pop-Up Bar this season. “Miracle On R Street” is available every day from 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. through December 31. Miracle is a Christmas-themed pop-up cocktail bar that serves holiday cocktails in a festive setting along with kitschy holiday décor and the nostalgic energy of the best office party ever, Miracle is sure to get even the grouchiest grinch in the holiday spirit. For more, visit this website.

To make holiday shopping easy and convenient, the City of Sacramento is offering free metered parking through Christmas Day in specific meter parking zones. Free meter hours will be after 4:30 p.m. on weekdays and all day on weekends; more detailed information is available here.

For more information about the R Street Corridor in general and the variety of shops, boutiques, restaurants, bars and eateries, and creative spaces, please visit www.RStreetCorridor.com.

About R Street Corridor: Home to the Ice Blocks and WAL (Warehouse Artist Lofts), the R Street Corridor is a lively, dynamic, and ever-evolving urban street shopping, lifestyle, and entertainment district in Sacramento’s central city. The unique corridor is filled with approximately 200 mixed-use retail, boutiques, restaurants, eateries, coffee shops, bars, wineries and tasting rooms, art studios, office, and event spaces, and more. The R Street Corridor is supported by the R Street Sacramento Partnership and more information can be found at www.RStreetCorridor.com.