Community Invited to Celebrate the Holiday Season during 12 Days of Midtown

The Midtown Association is delighted to present the always enchanting 12 Days of Midtown from December 1 through 12. Midtown guests, residents and shoppers are invited to immerse themselves in holiday-themed dinners, drinks, events, shows, giveaways, and more, all while supporting locally owned businesses.

12 Days of Midtown – December 1-12

A delightful array of activations awaits Midtown visitors throughout the 12 Days of Midtown. A sampling of just some of the festive fun includes the following:

Day 1 – Friday, December 1: Centro, Four Palms & Paragary’s $12 Holiday Cocktails and Gift Card Giveaway:

Holiday festivities kick-off with special $12 holiday cocktails at Centro, Four Palms and Paragary’s, and a chance to win a $50 gift card in honor of 12 Days of Midtown. Plus, the community is invited to follow @paragarys on Instagram for a daily gift card giveaway for the first 12 days of December.

Day 2 – Saturday, December 2: Sutter's Fort Movie Night – 'Elf':

An outdoor movie night at Sutter’s Fort State Historic Park features the Christmas classic, ‘Elf.’ Families and friends are encouraged to bundle up, bring blankets, and enjoy a cozy evening under the stars with Buddy the Elf.

Day 3 – Sunday, December 3: Acheson Holiday Workshop:

The community can get crafty at the Acheson Holiday Workshop, where guests can create their own resin wave cutting board – a perfect DIY gift for the holidays. Advance reservations are required for this ticketed event and available here.

Day 4 – Monday, December 4: Midtown Spirits Holiday Drinks/Holiday Decorations:

Adults looking for some holiday cheer can enjoy the holiday spirit at Midtown Spirits by savoring festive cocktails and experiencing holiday decor that transports guests to a winter wonderland.

Day 5 – Tuesday, December 5: Holiday Shopping at Kulture:

Shoppers can explore Kulture, a delightful gift shop, for unique finds including Mexican imports, jewelry, art, pottery and more. Then on December 9, shoppers will want to return for their Posada event on K Street– a festive celebration that includes delicious food such as tamales, hot chocolate and empanadas, amazing vendors, and live music.

Day 6 – Wednesday, December 6: B Street Theatre Christmas Play:

The greatest Christmas story of all time returns to B Street Theatre, this time with only three actors and an impossible task: to give Ebenezer Scrooge a truly remarkable redemption story. Performance enthusiasts can embark on a magical journey with B Street Theatre’s Christmas play, A Christmas Carol to get into the holiday spirit.

Day 7 – Thursday, December 7: Jungle Bird – Sippin' Santa:

Always a Midtown favorite, guests can experience the joy of the season at Jungle Bird’s Sippin’ Santa pop-up, which offers festive drinks and holiday cheer to elevate the holiday spirit.

Day 8 – Friday, December 8: Kupros Holiday Sweater and Warm Drinks:

Adults can cozy up in favorite holiday sweaters at Kupros while indulging in warm drinks perfect during wonderful wintry evenings.

Day 9 – Saturday, December 9: Midtown Farmers Market Shopping:

Shoppers can explore local treasures at the Midtown Farmers Market, the perfect place to find unique, handcrafted items sure to please family and friends on holiday gift lists. Plus, entertaining live music by John Alan Connerley will take place from 10:30 a.m. 12:30 p.m., Matty the Elf will be available from 11 a.m. to noon, and an Ugly Sweater Contest will take place at 11:30 a.m. with a chance to win gift cards to local restaurants, all happening at Market Square (20 th & K).

Day 10 – Sunday, December 10: Roscoe's Drag Brunch:

Those looking to add some flair to Sunday brunch are encouraged to experience Roscoe’s Drag Brunch, a fabulous way to enjoy delicious food and dazzling entertainment.

Day 11 – Monday, December 11: Rick's Dessert Diner – Holiday Treats:

Sweet lovers can Indulge in mouth-watering holiday treats at Rick’s Dessert Diner, offering a delectable selection of festive, house-made desserts.

Day 12 – Tuesday, December 12: Hot Toddy Competition:

Adult revelers can wrap up 12 Days of Midtown with the annual Hot Toddy Competition at the local hotspot, Golden Bear. The festive annual tradition includes special festivities, live music, and a spirited competition to determine the best Hot Toddy.

Banners/Transportation/Parking:

Enhancing the festive atmosphere, nearly 40 “Shop Small” and “12 Days of Midtown” banners are on display along J Street in Midtown through December. To make holiday shopping easy and convenient, the City of Sacramento is offering free metered parking, from Thanksgiving through Christmas Day in specific meter parking zones. Free meter hours will be after 4:30 p.m. on weekdays and all day on weekends; more detailed information is available here.

A user-friendly map of Midtown destinations is available at www.exploremidtown.org/explore/map/. For more information, visit www.exploremidtown.org or follow on social media – Facebook at www.facebook.com/exploremidtown/ and @ExploreMidtown on Instagram and X. A complete list of 12 Days of Midtown activations is available here.