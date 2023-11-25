Midtown Farmers Market Offers Fresh & Festive Activations for the Holidays

Just in time for holiday season, the Midtown Association has plans for fresh and festive fun activations with 200+ vendors along with special demos, activities, and entertainment. Proudly presented by Sutter Health and always bursting with fresh fruit and produce, gourmet or locally made products and artisan goods, the open-air market is available year-round with winter hours now in effect from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

And, on Saturdays through December 23, the Midtown Square gathering area (20th & K) will include live music every weekend from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., festive holiday decor, and surprise “snow” flurries, too. Plus, many Market vendors will showcase special holiday products and features such as Balance Me Out that will be offering peppermint mochas, hot chocolate, Mexican Mocha, and their award-winning Golden Bear beverage.

A schedule of just some of the fun and free activations and demonstrations happening this holiday season at the Midtown Farmers Market includes the following:

Saturday, November 25 (Small Business Saturday):

All day – Featured vendor is Contreras Farms that will be offering wreath making demonstrations and custom wreaths

10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. – Entertaining music by JAS Music in Market Square

All day – Visitors can learn how to shop small and find gifts for everyone on their list via a reel on Instagram highlighting some of the best finds at the Midtown Farmer Market

Saturday, December 2:

All day – Courtyard Private School will be offering a snowman STEM-activity for children in Market Square

All day – IKEA will be on-site on the Street Food Sacramento Block decked out for the holidays with sponsor promotions and information about their holiday toy drive

10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. – Live music by Seth Kaminsky in Market Square

Saturday, December 9:

10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Live music by John Alan Connerley in Market Square

11 a.m. to noon — Matty the Elf will be a special guest roaming the Market

11:30 a.m. — Ugly Sweater Contest in Market Square where visitors will have the chance to win gift cards to local restaurants by showing up in their holiday worst

Saturday, December 16:

All day – Free gift wrapping from SAFE Credit Union in Market Square

10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. – Live music by Seth Kaminsky in Market Square

Saturday, December 23:

11 a.m. to noon – Matty the Elf will be a special guest roaming the Market

10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. – Entertaining Music by DJ Klean in Market Square

Saturday, December 30:

All day – Visitors will be invited to share their wishes for 2024 in Market Square

10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. – Entertaining music by JAS Music in Market Square

Owned and managed by the Midtown Association, the Midtown Farmers Market continues to grow and evolve to reflect the dynamic and eclectic tastes of the surrounding neighborhood. Spanning five city blocks, the Midtown Farmers Market lies in the heart of Midtown at 20th & K Streets. More detailed information about the Midtown Farmers Market plus a regularly updated market map are available at www.midtownfarmersmarketsac.com.