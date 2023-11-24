Stage Nine Announces Top Toys & Trends for 2023 Holiday Season

Stage Nine Entertainment, Inc. is proud and excited to announce their much-anticipated Top 12 lists of hot toys and holiday trends for 2023. The locally owned retail shops are fully stocked and prepared for the holiday shopping season with plenty of popular games, toys, pop culture items and collectibles on hand. Outlined below are the much-anticipated local lists of the Top 12 holiday toys and toy trends for 2023 as compiled by Stage Nine Entertainment, Inc., a retail leader in the world of fun, creativity, and entertainment.

Top 12 Toys of Christmas

Barbie Smisky/Sonny Angels Baby Alive Madame Alexander Dolls Rilakkuma Bluey/Paw Patrol Squishable Plush Otamatone Instrument Elastikorps DIY Kits (Robotime) Bitzee Interactive Pet Robosen Robots

Top 12 Toy Trends

Blind Bags/Boxed Toys Barbie Disney 100 Wednesday Retro Board Games The Grinch RSVLTS® Shirts Luxury Disneyana Loungfly/Funko Studio Ghibli – Totoro, etc. Sideshow Collectibles Steiff Plush

Located at the corner of Front & K Streets (102 K Street) at the Old Sacramento Waterfront, Stage Nine Entertainment is well known as the area’s premier entertainment retail destination that showcases approximately 20,000 unique items related to movies, television, toys, and pop culture. Stage Nine is well known for hosting retail events attended by celebrities, artists, and entertainers. Plus, the on-site art gallery – The Vault – is California’s #1 independently owned retailer of Disney Fine Art.

Stage Nine retail stores are open daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. For more information about Stage Nine Entertainment, Inc., Stage Nine Family of Specialty Retail Stores, or renting The Underground Vault event space, please call 916-447-3623 or visit www.stagenine.com.