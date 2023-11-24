Home » Stage Nine Announces Top Toys & Trends for 2023 Holiday Season
Stage Nine Entertainment, Inc. is proud and excited to announce their much-anticipated Top 12 lists of hot toys and holiday trends for 2023. The locally owned retail shops are fully stocked and prepared for the holiday shopping season with plenty of popular games, toys, pop culture items and collectibles on hand. Outlined below are the much-anticipated local lists of the Top 12 holiday toys and toy trends for 2023 as compiled by Stage Nine Entertainment, Inc., a retail leader in the world of fun, creativity, and entertainment.

Top 12 Toys of Christmas

  1. Barbie
  2. Smisky/Sonny Angels
  3. Baby Alive
  4. Madame Alexander Dolls
  5. Rilakkuma
  6. Bluey/Paw Patrol
  7. Squishable Plush
  8. Otamatone Instrument
  9. Elastikorps
  10. DIY Kits (Robotime)
  11. Bitzee Interactive Pet
  12. Robosen Robots

Top 12 Toy Trends

  1. Blind Bags/Boxed Toys
  2. Barbie
  3. Disney 100
  4. Wednesday
  5. Retro Board Games
  6. The Grinch
  7. RSVLTS® Shirts
  8. Luxury Disneyana
  9. Loungfly/Funko
  10. Studio Ghibli – Totoro, etc.
  11. Sideshow Collectibles
  12. Steiff Plush

Located at the corner of Front & K Streets (102 K Street) at the Old Sacramento Waterfront, Stage Nine Entertainment is well known as the area’s premier entertainment retail destination that showcases approximately 20,000 unique items related to movies, television, toys, and pop culture. Stage Nine is well known for hosting retail events attended by celebrities, artists, and entertainers. Plus, the on-site art gallery – The Vault – is California’s #1 independently owned retailer of Disney Fine Art.   

Stage Nine retail stores are open daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. For more information about Stage Nine Entertainment, Inc., Stage Nine Family of Specialty Retail Stores, or renting The Underground Vault event space, please call 916-447-3623 or visit www.stagenine.com.

Traci Rockefeller Cusack has 25+ years of media and public relations experience.  Her work experience includes News10 (ABC) as Promotion Manager from 1989-1998 (where she developed and launched “Coats for Kids’ Sake,” a winter coat drive that lasted 20+ years plus coordinated Oprah Winfrey’s first ever visit to Sacramento) and Fleishman-Hillard as Vice President from 1998-2005 (where she led the wildly successful statewide “California Grown” program and also produced the five-minute video that played on the Jumbotron on Opening Day at Pac Bell Park). In 2007, she launched T-Rock Communications and currently handles a wide range of marketing activities for a number of top-notch organizations.

