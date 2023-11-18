Home » Sky River Donates to Food Drive that Benefits Elk Grove Food Bank
Sky River Donates to Food Drive that Benefits Elk Grove Food Bank

Traci Rockefeller Cusack
1 Min Read
Pictured (left to right): Mark Andrews (Wilton Tribal Council) Marie Jachino (Executive Director) Dr. Suman Singha (Board Chair) Tonya Caldwell (Wilton Tribal Council)

In proud partnership with KSFM 102.5FM for its seventh annual holiday food drive, Sky River Casino presented a check donation to benefit the Elk Grove Food Bank on Friday evening, November 17, at the Grocery Outlet on Bond Road. The mission of the annual food drive is to provide essential resources to overcome the many faces of hunger and human need. To date, this holiday food drive has resulted in donations of more than 1,500 pounds of food for the Elk Grove community.

Traci Rockefeller Cusack

Traci Rockefeller Cusack has 25+ years of media and public relations experience.  Her work experience includes News10 (ABC) as Promotion Manager from 1989-1998 (where she developed and launched “Coats for Kids’ Sake,” a winter coat drive that lasted 20+ years plus coordinated Oprah Winfrey’s first ever visit to Sacramento) and Fleishman-Hillard as Vice President from 1998-2005 (where she led the wildly successful statewide “California Grown” program and also produced the five-minute video that played on the Jumbotron on Opening Day at Pac Bell Park). In 2007, she launched T-Rock Communications and currently handles a wide range of marketing activities for a number of top-notch organizations.

