In proud partnership with KSFM 102.5FM for its seventh annual holiday food drive, Sky River Casino presented a check donation to benefit the Elk Grove Food Bank on Friday evening, November 17, at the Grocery Outlet on Bond Road. The mission of the annual food drive is to provide essential resources to overcome the many faces of hunger and human need. To date, this holiday food drive has resulted in donations of more than 1,500 pounds of food for the Elk Grove community.
Sky River Donates to Food Drive that Benefits Elk Grove Food Bank
