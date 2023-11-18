Midtown Association Refreshes Mural at Bark Park

The Midtown Association, with support from Regional Transit, led an effort to celebrate and refresh the popular Truitt Bark Park by installing a large-scale mural showcasing eight dogs. The eye-catching mural was painted by local artist John Horton. Of the eight pooches showcased, six are much loved personal pets of Midtown stakeholders who donated to the production of the new mural. Plus, one is the pup of the winner of Midtown Association’s Big Day of Giving contest – aimed at raising funds for Midtown Parks – and the last is a Front Street Animal Shelter staff-favorite pooch, an always smiling dog due to a neurological disorder. Truitt Bark Park is located at 1818 Q Street in Midtown Sacramento.

