Local Museums Encourage Community to Shop with a Purpose on Museum Store Sunday

Complete with a variety of holiday specials and plenty of in-stock inventory on-hand, a number of Sacramento area museums are proud to participate in the 7th Annual Museum Store Sunday on November 26, 2023. In partnership with the Museum Store Association (MSA), more than 2,100 museum stores representing all fifty states, 25 countries and five continents will offer relaxing, inspired shopping inside favorite museum stores and cultural institutions. Museum Store Sunday offers an opportunity for the community to shop with a purpose while supporting the missions and programs of each participating museum and cultural institution.

A sampling of the unique products and specials available on Museum Store Sunday at local Sacramento area museum stores include the following:

· Aerospace Museum of California – Perfect for thosesearching for the ideal holiday gift to delight aviation and space enthusiasts, the Aerospace Museum’s expanded gift shop offers a captivating array of treasures, including apparel, books, vintage model kits, space-themed toys, and more. Plus, holiday shoppers support a great local cause, as every dollar spent in the shop directly supports the museum’s mission. The museum store is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Museum Store Sunday, and visitors can enjoy an exclusive 25 percent discount on all purchases. For more, please call 916-643-3192.

· The California Museum – Shoppers are encouraged to get a jump start on holiday shopping with the Museum Store’s wide range of unique items, including books, games & puzzles, children’s products, jewelry, exhibit items, California-themed items and more. On Museum Store Sunday, the Museum will offer 10 percent off store purchases for non-members and 20 percent off for Museum members, excluding food & beverage and clearance items. The store is open from noon to 5 p.m. and free California Museum totes will be available for the first 20 people with purchase of $50+. More information is available at www.californiamuseum.org/visit/events-public-programs/museum-store-sunday/.

· California State Railroad Museum – The Museum Store is a shopping destination for train gifts for every age, offering books and videos on railroad history, as well as tees for adults and youth, exclusive railroad dinnerware reproductions, and Northern California’s best selection of wooden trains from fan favorite brands such as BRIO and Thomas the Tank Engine. The Museum Store is celebrating Museum Store Sunday all weekend long, from Friday to Sunday, with two limited-time specials: exclusive California State Parks cotton totes at 50 percent off, and 20 percent off exclusive “California Poppy” reproduction china – produced specifically for the Railroad Museum Store — showcasing a beautiful pattern once used on Santa Fe Railway dining cars. For more, please visit www.californiarailroad.museum/store.

· Crocker Art Museum – Holiday shoppers focused on artful giving have plenty of options from which to choose at the Crocker’s Museum Store. Shoppers will discover beautiful pieces inspired by art on view and thoughtfully curated gifts that invite individuals of all ages to explore their creativity. The Museum Store showcases products crafted by local artists and makers, many created just for the Crocker. Plus, shoppers are encouraged to peruse a curated offering of catalogues and books related to exhibition and collection. Purchases in the Museum Store support arts access in the community and help the Crocker continue to provide outstanding exhibitions and engaging programs for all. On Museum Store Sunday, shoppers can enjoy 10 percent off storewide (excluding some artist consignment merchandise). For more, visit www.crockerart.org.

· Sacramento Children’s Museum – Filled with merchandise geared for playtime for the little ones, Museum Store visitors will enjoy 10 percent off for all shoppers and 25 percent off for members, plus a free surprise gift with purchase. Want to give a gift to enjoy all year long? Museum memberships are $10 off. The Museum Store is open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Museum Store Sunday. For more information, please visit www.sackids.org.

· Sacramento History Museum – Holiday shoppers will find a variety of books that showcase the fascinating history of the local region, classic games and toys, holiday ornaments, beautiful minerals and rocks, and much more in the Museum Store. On Museum Store Sunday, the store is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will offer 10 percent off all toys. Plus, the first 20 customers will receive a special print pressed in the Print Shop and signed by Howard and Jared, the team that made the History Museum a social media sensation on TikTok. For more, please call 916-808-7059 or visit www.sachistorymuseum.org.

· SMUD Museum of Science & Curiosity – For holiday shoppers hoping to find the perfect gift for young scientists, engineers or loved ones with a natural curiosity are encouraged to stop by the MOSAC gift store. Offering an inspired selection of items ranging from clothing to books, puzzles, games, plush and fun toys, shoppers who visit on Museum Store Sunday can take advantage of 10 percent off in the store. Store hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. for those wanting to encourage future minds with activities and toys that spur wonder and curiosity about the world around us. For more, please visit www.visitmosac.org.

· Sutter’s Fort State Historic Park – Friends of Sutter’s Fort invites the community to celebrate Museum Store Sunday and the grand reopening of the on-site Museum Store. Shoppers will enjoy free admission to Sutter’s Fort for self-guided tours. And, from 10 a.m. to noon, Friends of Sutter’s Fort will be treating customers to complimentary donuts and coffee (while supplies last). Shoppers will find unique stocking stuffers, gifts for teachers and history buffs on sale, up to 20 percent off plus browse the carefully curated selection of books (including many local authors, cookbooks and wide selection of books for elementary school aged children). For more, please visit www.suttersfort.org.

For more information about the 7th Annual Museum Store Sunday happening on November 26, please visit www.museumstoresunday.org. For more information about Sacramento area museums, “like” them on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/SacMuseums, follow them on Instagram and X @SacMuseums or visit the user-friendly website at www.SacMuseums.org.