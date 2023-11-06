ABC10 Launches 4th Annual Stand Against Hunger

The Golden State produces nearly half of the nation’s fruits and vegetables yet roughly one in five Californians – about 8.8 million – currently struggle with food insecurity. To help address this critical issue, ABC10 is proud to announce the 4th Annual Stand Against Hunger holiday fundraising campaign that is launching today (November 6) and continuing through December 17, 2023. Stand Against Hunger is a signature community initiative led by ABC10, a TEGNA-owned media station, and is supported by Wells Fargo, Raley’s Food for Families, Bayside Community Church, and Northwest Exteriors. To help kick off this important community effort, the TEGNA Foundation has generously donated $25,000 to support the cause.

Local food banks serve a combined total of more than 500,000 people per month in the Greater Sacramento, Foothill and Valley region. In 2022 and with the help of generous businesses, organizations, and community members, nearly $350,000 was raised through this high-profile initiative that resulted in more than 1.7 million meals last holiday season. All donated funds generated as part of the six-week Stand Against Hunger effort will be divided equally among the participating local food bank partners each year.

Every dollar makes a difference. In fact, a donation of just $5 will buy 10 meals for those in need. The seven local food banks participating in the 2023 Stand Against Hunger include the following:

Emergency Food Bank of Stockton

Food Bank of Contra Costa and Solano

Placer Food Bank

Sacramento Food Bank and Family Services

Second Harvest of the Greater Valley

Yolo County Food Bank

Yuba-Sutter Food Bank

“Food insecurity affects hundreds of thousands in our community each year, and the number of individuals seeking food services locally has nearly doubled since the pandemic,” says Risa Omega, President & General Manager of ABC10. “I am honored that ABC10 and our parent company TEGNA are teaming up with other community-minded businesses and organizations to take a Stand Against Hunger. In addition to our on-air support, program leadership and financial contributions, ABC10 staff members will get actively involved by volunteering their time to help at local food banks this holiday season.”

Telemundo (T33), 103.9 The Fish in Sacramento, and KAT Country 103.3 in Stockton are providing on-air support for the cause. Viewers and community members are encouraged to donate online to the food bank of their choice at www.abc10.com/standagainsthunger. To learn more about ABC10 and its mission, or to watch award-winning special reports and other exemplary news stories, please visit www.abc10.com or www.youtube.com/ABC10. In addition, ABC10 can be live streamed via the ABC10+ app on Roku and Amazon Fire.