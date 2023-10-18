Downtown Sacramento Ice Rink Re-Opens November 8

The Downtown Sacramento Ice Rink presented by Dignity Health will open on Wednesday, November 8, 2023, at 7th and K streets in the heart of downtown Sacramento. To celebrate the kick-off of the rink’s 31st season, elected officials, community leaders, and valued partners will participate in a special ribbon cutting ceremony at 10:30 a.m. that day. At 2 p.m., the ice rink opens to the public with a reduced $2 Opening Day admission.

“The Downtown Sacramento Ice Rink is a long-standing tradition for the Sacramento region, and we’re excited to bring this community space back downtown,” said Michael Ault, Executive Director of Downtown Sacramento Partnership. “As the central social district, the holidays are the perfect time to gather with friends and loved ones, support local, and enjoy the season in our city.”

Located downtown just steps away from the Golden 1 Center, popular retail shops and restaurants, and the historic Old Sacramento Waterfront, the outdoor Downtown Sacramento Ice Rink is open Tuesdays through Sundays with its closing day on Monday, January 15, 2024.

Additionally, a series of exciting events and activations are planned for the Downtown Ice Rink, offering a variety of ways to enjoy the holiday season with community partners.

Special events and activations lineup:

Opening Day: 2 – 9 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 8

On Opening Day, visitors can skate freshly made ice and join Downtown Sacramento Partnership and valued partners in kicking off the season; reduced admission is $2.

Veterans Day: 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Nov. 10 and 11

Downtown Sacramento is celebrating the people in uniform this Veterans Day. Active military and veterans skate FREE all day and throughout the season (with valid military ID).

Princess & Superhero Day with Reading: 12 – 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18

The annual Princess & Superhero Day returns to the Ice Rink where skaters of all ages are encouraged to come dressed as their favorite princess or superhero and can expect visits from special characters. In addition, local author and news anchor, Leticia Ortiz will read her books aloud in both English and Spanish at 2 p.m.

River City Food Bank Donation Drive: 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 19

Get into the holiday spirit and give back to the community at the ice rink this season. Presented by Western Health Advantage, bring nonperishable food items or toiletries to donate to River City Food Bank and receive $5 off skate admission.

Ice Rink hours and pricing:

The price to skate is the same as in previous years: $15 for general admission and $8 for children ages 6 and under. Skating admission includes skate rental, and sizes run as small as 8 youth. Skaters can enjoy the rink from 2 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays through Sundays (weather permitting).

Seasonal discounts:

Downtown Sacramento Partnership believes that downtown is everyone’s neighborhood and has partnered with various organizations and institutions to offer discounted rates to the rink.

Every Day | Free skate for active military or veterans with valid military ID

for active military or veterans with valid military ID Every Day | Free skate for Sacramento Kings Kids Club All-Star members

for Sacramento Kings Kids Club All-Star members Every Day I $5 off with Western Health Advantage ID card

with Western Health Advantage ID card Every Day I $5 off with Dignity Health card

with Dignity Health card Every Day | $2 off with same-day SacRT pass or ticket

For more information about the Downtown Sacramento Ice Rink, special holiday hours, or to book a group reservation, visit www.GoDowntownSac.com/icerink and join the conversation using #DowntownSac.

Produced by Downtown Sacramento Partnership, the Downtown Sacramento Ice Rink has been a family-friendly tradition since 1991, attracting more than 40,000 skaters annually. The 2023–2024 Downtown Sacramento Ice Rink season is presented by Dignity Health with support from Western Health Advantage, Sacramento Kings, MarketOne Builders, Lincoln Property Company, Residence Inn, CBS13, and more.