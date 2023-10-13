Midtown Association Debuts New Wayfinding System Highlighted by 71 Posts that Link to 15 Destination Centers

As part of a new wayfinding system to help residents and visitors better navigate the area, the Midtown Association is proud to debut 71 posted signs throughout the district linking 15 key destinations and points of interests throughout Midtown.

Project partners SAFE Credit Union and SACOG (Sacramento Area Council of Governments) provided the Midtown Association with support for the project made possible in part through the Mode Shift Program. The goal of the new wayfinding system is to highlight Midtown’s walkability and accessibility while providing helpful suggestions about places to explore, such as cafes, area dining and entertainment, or to find convenient parking and public transit options.

“Whether someone is exploring the Alhambra District, relaxing in Fremont Park, admiring the historic Governor’s Mansion or experiencing the always lively Lavender Heights area, every center offers a unique slice of Midtown,” said Emily Baime Michaels, Executive Director of the Midtown Association. “And, despite Midtown’s walkability, many still choose to drive and therefore miss out on the district’s charm. As we look forward and embrace a new era of sustainable exploration, our wayfinding posts stand ready to help our valued visitors and residents explore and travel our city.”

Each post is designed specifically to highlight key Midtown attractions and will provide directional information for walkers, bikers, as well as those using scooters. The indicators will also note the proximity of nearby destination centers.

The project’s 15 destination centers are Alhambra District, Fremont Park, Golden Hub, Governor’s Mansion, Handle District, Lavender Heights at Midtown Central, Marshall Park, Midtown Sutter, Muir Park, Sacramento Memorial Auditorium, SAFE Credit Union Convention Center, Sutter’s Fort, Truitt Bark Park, Winn Park, and 29 & R Streets.

The wayfinding posts are linked to an interactive website, where users can get a sneak peek of what awaits, such as dining options, coffee shops or boutiques, and can be found here or www.exploremidtown.org/yourway.

“We are excited to help provide a new window into all that Midtown has to offer to its residents and visitors,” says SAFE Credit Union SVP Marketing and Communications Allison Yee-Garcia. “The wayfinding project offers a remarkable resource combining and highlighting our area’s historic and modern amenities and supporting the connection between the SAFE Credit Union Convention Center District and the Midtown neighborhood.”

In addition to offering numerous public transportation options, Midtown Sacramento is walkable and bike/scooter/car-share friendly with plenty of parking available in nearby garages plus various lots throughout Midtown.

For more information about Midtown Sacramento in general, special events and activities, and the Midtown Association, please visit www.exploremidtown.org or follow on social media – Facebook at www.facebook.com/exploremidtown/ and @ExploreMidtown on Instagram and Twitter.