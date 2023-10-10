From Pumpkins & Planes to Track-or-Treat Train Rides, Local Museums Offer Halloween Activities

The greater Sacramento area is rich with an amazing array of state-of-the-art museums and historic sites that offer visitors the chance to explore California’s art, history, and science treasures all year long. This fall, many members of Sacramento Area Museums (SAM) are offering fun Halloween and harvest-related events and activities. A sampling of the spirited activities is below (but please check with the various museums and/or destinations for other events and more detailed information):

“Track or Treat” Train Rides at the Railroad Museum – October 14-15, 21-22, 28-29

California State Parks and the California State Railroad Museum and Foundation are pleased to offer “Track or Treat” excursion train rides will take place at the Old Sacramento Waterfront over the course of three “fangtastic” weekends this fall. With wonderful yet wacky coach or VIP First Class train rides available, “Track or Treat” excursion trains depart at 10 a.m. 11:15 a.m., 1 p.m., 2:15 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. For advance tickets, visit www.californiarailroad.museum.

IT’S (AI)LIVE! at Crocker Art Museum – October 19

From the classic tale of Frankenstein to the unleashing of a bio-geneticist’s cyber clones and a trippy take on what it might feel like to live inside the internet, IT’S (AI)LIVE! presents three films that explore issues of ethics, morality, and identity that parallel current anxieties surrounding the rise of AI and our increasing reliance on technology. The evening film series, curated by Dreamland Cinema, mirrors and expands on ideas presented in the exhibition AI Am I? Artificial Intelligence as Generated by Alexander Reben. For more, please visit www.crockerart.org.

Halloween History Tour at the Crocker Art Museum – October 21

From ghost stories to seances, the community is invited to step back in time to learn how the Crocker family would have celebrated Halloween. Tours will be led by an experienced Museum docent and participants will have the opportunity to celebrate the spooky season, Victorian-style, on this special themed edition of the monthly Crocker History Tour that starts at 11 a.m. More information is available at www.crockerart.org.

Wee Halloween at the Crocker Art Museum – October 25

Little ghosts and goblins (and the adults who accompany them) are invited to a fun-filled, family-friendly Halloween experience featuring trick-or-treating and other festive activities throughout the Museum like a Día de Muertos show from Nadir Vasquez, spooky storytelling by Voice of the Woods, marvelous magic by Pixie Blossom of Pixie Tribe, and a Ghostly show by Sacramento Ghostbusters. Participants can haunt the galleries with a special tour from 10 to 11 a.m. and then join a thrilling dance party with the Hoots in the ballroom until 12:30 p.m. More information is available at www.crockerart.org.

Pumpkins and Planes Halloween at the Aerospace Museum of California – October 28

The community is invited to celebrate Halloween early with Amelia Bearhart and friends at the Aerospace Museum of California from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the huge open air outdoor Air Park. Guests can fly on by for trick-or-treating, music, Halloween-themed activities, and games for the whole family. www.aerospaceca.org/events/

Trick or Treat at the Sacramento Children’s Museum _ – October 31

Calling all boos and ghouls, the community is encouraged to visit the Sacramento Children’s Museum for trick-or-treating from 10 a.m. to noon featuring multiple candy stations, outside play, art activities and more. Costume dress-up is highly encouraged. The event is free with the donation of a new or gently used children’s book. Capacity is limited and advance registration is required at https://sackids.org/trick-or-treat-at-scm/.