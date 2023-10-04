Midtown Association to Present a Spirited Halloween Festival & Pooch Parade on 10/28

Presented by Midtown Sutter, the Midtown Association is excited to announce a four-footed-favorite – the Midtown Halloween Festival & Pooch Parade – returns on Saturday, October 28, 2023, from noon to 3 p.m. at James Marshall Park (915 27th Street).

Each year, Midtown Sutter restaurants – including Barwest, Blue Cue, Café Bernardo, Centro Cocina Mexicana, Four Palms, Harlow’s, INK Eats & Drinks, Paragary’s Midtown, and Tea Bar & Fusion Café – partner with the Midtown Association for the canine-friendly event that is highlighted by a much-anticipated Pooch Parade scheduled to take place at 2 p.m. Furry friends will strut and stroll by while competing in an always-entertaining costume contest that will include prizes (Midtown Sutter gift cards and Midtown Love swag) for the winning pooches.

The entertaining and highly anticipated parade of costumed pooches will be emceed by Good Day Sacramento reporter “Big Al.”Before and after the Pooch Parade portion, there will be plenty of family-friendly outdoor activities such as live music from The Hoots, arts & crafts, a fun dog-shaped bounce house, photo-friendly pet backdrops, an entertaining magic and puppet show, face painter, and more. While the Midtown Halloween Festival & Pooch Parade is free to attend, interested participants and pet owners are encouraged to register in advance via this link (that includes a map and more detailed information as well): https://exploremidtown.org/pooch-parade/.

Early that day, special and spirited activities will be available at the Midtown Farmers Market that takes place from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Market Square (20th & K Streets). Costumes are encouraged and a variety of participating vendor booths will offer trick-or-treats.

The Halloween Festival & Pooch Parade and the Midtown Farmers Market are presented and supported by the Midtown Association, which is committed to ensuring Midtown remains a thriving center for culture, creativity, and vibrancy.

In addition to offering numerous public transportation options, Midtown Sacramento is walkable and bike/scooter/car-share friendly with plenty of parking available in nearby garages plus various lots throughout Midtown. For more information about Midtown Sacramento in general, special events and activities, and the Midtown Association, please visit www.exploremidtown.org or follow on social media – Facebook at www.facebook.com/exploremidtown/ and @ExploreMidtown on Instagram and Twitter.