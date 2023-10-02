DOCO Welcomes Tom’s Watch Bar to the Plaza

DOCO (Downtown Commons) and the Sacramento Kings are proud to welcome Tom’s Watch Bar – an exciting bar, restaurant and premier sports and entertainment viewing destination – that opened today. Located on the main plaza level directly across from the entrance to Golden 1 Center, guests can enjoy great food, free giveaways, and other opening day festivities.

With more than 80 high-definition TVs and an impressive video wall, Tom’s Watch Bar joins other amazing restaurants and gathering places at DOCO, including Echo & Rig, Polanco and Sauced, just to name a few. At Tom’s Watch Bar, guests can choose from a wide selection of craft beers, cocktails, mocktails, and diverse food menu created specifically for sports fans, all while enjoying a dynamic sports-watching experience unparalleled in the region.

“We’re thrilled that Tom’s Watch Bar is officially opening on the DOCO plaza, just in time for the start of the new NBA season,” said Sacramento Kings President of Business Operations John Rinehart. “With the incredible location and stunning sports-viewing opportunities, this new destination offers an elevated entertainment experience for sports fans and plaza guests.”

DOCO also offers patrons a loyalty program, DOCO Rewards, which includes prizes, discounts, incentives and benefits for shopping, dining, playing, staying, and completing activities via the online app. Free to download, the DOCO Rewards app is available via the Apple Store and Google Play. New members receive 200 points for signing up. A complete set of DOCO Rewards rules, restrictions and instructions and a list of DOCO businesses and members of the DOCO Merchant’s Association are available on the app. For more information about DOCO Rewards, please visit www.docosacramento.com/rewards.

For more information about Tom’s Watch Bar and its opening week at DOCO in Sacramento, please visit tomswatchbar.com/loc/sacramento. For more information about upcoming activations and/or the variety of retail shopping, dining, and service offerings at DOCO, visit www.docosacramento.com or follow DOCO on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.