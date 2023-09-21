Sac History Museum to Debut “Boulevard Dreams” Exhibit that Celebrates Lowrider Culture

In partnership with the Sacramento Lowrider Commission, and with support from Sol Collective and the many Sacramento lowrider car clubs, the Sacramento History Museum is excited to present an all-new “Boulevard Dreams” exhibit opening on September 23, 2023, and continuing through January 21, 2024.

Born in California, lowrider and cruising culture is quintessentially American – an expression of our diverse community. Sacramento has a rich history of cruising culture with more than 40 lowrider car clubs dating back to the 1970s. Sacramento History Museum’s “Boulevard Dreams” exhibit introduces some of the stories of the clubs, fashion, music, and art, through memorabilia shared by local lowrider club members. The exhibit also explores the discrimination and prejudice that led to the city-wide ban on cruising in the 1980s, the grassroots efforts to rescind that ban in 2022, and the electric future ahead.

Sacramento History Museum is working in collaboration with The California Museum that is debuting a “Boulevard Dreams” exhibit in late October that also focuses on lowrider culture but with a statewide focus.

Located at 101 I Street at the Old Sacramento Waterfront, the Sacramento History Museum is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (except for Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s Day). For more information about “Boulevard Dreams” or other exhibits and programs offered by the Sacramento History Museum, please visit www.sachistorymuseum.org.