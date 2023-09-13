Friends of Sutter’s Fort Announces Exciting Line-Up of Fall Events and Activations

Friends of Sutter’s Fort, in partnership with Sutter’s Fort State Historic Park, is proud to present a series of family-friendly events and activations this fall highlighted by holiday themed movies, an all-ages concert, and adventurous self-guided evening tours by flashlight or lantern light.

A schedule of fall activities presented by Friends of Sutter’s Fort includes the following:

Films with Friends on Saturday Evenings, October 21 and December 2

Continuing a series of popular “Films with Friends” outdoor movie screenings, two holiday themed movies will be shown on the exterior wall of Sutter’s Fort State Historic Park at 26th & L Streets. Movies include Disney’s “Coco” on October 21 and “Elf” on December 2. Movie-goers are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs, and friendly dogs (on leash) are welcome; no alcohol is allowed. Movie goers can also choose to support Friends of Sutter’s Fort by purchasing a Films with Friends Fun Pack for $50 with all proceeds benefiting efforts to bring more community events and activations to Sutter’s Fort. Friends Fun Packs are available to order in advance at www.suttersfort.org and on-site at the event (if and while supplies last). For more information about Films with Friends, please visit www.suttersfort.org/event/films-with-friends.

Sunset & Strings Jamboree on Thursday Evening, October 26 at 6:30 p.m.

Featuring the Rock Bottom Boys – performing for the first time within Sacramento city limits – the community can experience and enjoy and all-ages musical event with energizing three-part harmonies, homespun vocal styling, boot stomping music, and well-seasoned showmanship. This live musical event is a fundraiser to support future field trips and educational opportunities at Sutter’s Fort State Historic Park. For tickets to Sunset & Strings Jamboree, please visit https://suttersfort.ticketspice.com/sunset-strings-jamboree.

Flashlights & Friends After Hour Tours – Friday, December 1 from 6 to 8:30 p.m.

For those seeking fun and adventure in a unique space, Flashlight & Friends may be just the ticket. The holiday themed evening provides an opportunity to explore Sutter’s Fort Historic Park like never before – by flashlight or lantern light (guests can bring their own or purchase them on-site). The self-guided tour experience is family friendly and includes live music, games, and treats for event attendees. For tickets and/or more information about Flashttps://suttersfort.org/event/flashlights-friends/

The special events and activations support the nonprofit Friends of Sutter’s Fort to help provide upcoming programming such as field trips and future events at Sutter’s Fort State Historic Park.

For those interested in visiting inside Sutter’s Fort State Historic Park (that is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily), all Fort admission fees will be waived for the duration of a major roof replacement and seismic stabilization project that is currently underway. Visitors can observe the rehabilitation project firsthand and tour the Central Building, which remains open.