Stage Nine to Present a 30th Anniversary Street Celebration

Stage Nine Entertainment is proud and excited to present a 30th Anniversary Street Celebration on Saturday, September 30 & Sunday, October 1, 2023. Complete with lively street entertainment, popular local food trucks, plus plenty of outdoor fun and games, the free festivities will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days with special activities set-up on historic K Street (that will be car-free from Front Street to Second Street). To highlight the 30th anniversary, a sophisticated animatronic Grogu – built for Disney and on loan from Garner Holt – will make its first appearance in the region (outside of Comic Con). Plus, a number of artifacts from the Stage Nine Entertainment collection will be on display on K Street including a life-sized Monopoly car, a Back to the Future Delorean time machine replica, a life-sized Battleship game along with selfie stations like a giant throne made of candy from ToyTopia, butterfly wings, and a sweet stack of giant donuts.

As part of the 30-year celebration, four Disney Fine Art renowned artists – Trevor Mezak, Don “Ducky” Williams, Dom Corona and Randle Noble – will be special guests for “meet & greet” opportunities, sharing behind-the-scenes stories, and offering painting classes at Stage Nine’s The Underground Vault event space. As a highlight, Dom Corona will unveil an original painting playing up the 30-year celebration that was commissioned and created specifically for the occasion. The celebratory event offers a unique opportunity for the public to enjoy a weekend of family-friendly fun and games, see incredible art, and get up close and personal with the creative minds behind some of those who make Disney magic happen.

For community members interested in signing up for the painting classes being held at 1 and 3 p.m. each day, a schedule follows:

Saturday, September 30:

1 p.m. – presented by Disney Fine Art’s Trevor Mezak, who will be teaching the art of painting on unique mediums;

3 p.m. – presented by Disney Fine Art’s Don “Ducky” Williams, who will be leading a traditional sketching class;

Sunday, October 1:

1 p.m. – presented by Disney Fine Art’s Dom Corona, who will be teaching about color theory and painting with pastels;

3 p.m. – presented by Disney Fine Art’s Randy Noble, who will be leading a traditional painting class.

Art supplies will be provided, and participants are able to take home their artistry. A perfect activity for families, individuals or art enthusiasts, painting classes cost just $5 per person. Class space is extremely limited, and registration is available at www.stagenine.com.

Located in a building known as “What Cheer House” at the corner of Front & K Streets (102 K Street) at the Old Sacramento Waterfront and founded by Troy Carlson, the Stage Nine retail empire started humbly enough as a small, 500-square foot gift shop in the early 90s – then known as “Old Sacramento Giftique” – that specialized in model railroad products, souvenirs, Sacramento-themed apparel, and unique gifts. Carlson opened the shop when he was a freshman in college at CSUS in 1991. Today, Stage Nine has expanded over time into an elaborate and engaging five-store footprint that takes up a combined 8,000-square foot space with the following five retail concepts: Stage Nine Entertainment Store, G. Willikers! Toy Emporium, The Vault, The Old Fashioned Candy & Confectionery Store, and California Clothiers. In addition, the newly debuted The Underground Vault event space is 2,500-square feet in size and available for rental by artists, creatives, and for meetings and celebrations.

Stage Nine Entertainment is well known as the area’s premier entertainment retail destination that showcases approximately 20,000 unique items related to movies, television, toys, and pop culture. Stage Nine is well known for hosting retail events attended by celebrities, artists, and entertainers. Plus, the on-site art gallery – The Vault – is California’s #1 independently owned retailer of Disney Fine Art.

Stage Nine retail stores are open daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. For more information about the Stage Nine 30th Anniversary Street Celebration, Stage Nine Entertainment, Inc., Stage Nine Family of Specialty Retail Stores, or renting The Underground Vault event space, please call 916-447-3623 or visit www.stagenine.com.