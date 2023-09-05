Metro Chamber Foundation Announces Applications Open Now for 39th Leadership Sacramento Cohort

Applications are now open for the 2024 Leadership Sacramento cohort, a program of the Sacramento Metro Chamber Foundation. Established in 1985, Leadership Sacramento is an interactive, year-long program designed to inform and educate community-minded business and civic leaders on the issues that impact the region’s economy.

The program is designed to give participants behind-the-scenes access and exposure to topics, people, and places they may not experience anywhere else. Each month, Leadership Sacramento explores a new subject. The goal for each day is to give class participants a unique experience that furthers their knowledge of that subject, demonstrates the impact the subject has on the region, and provides information and connections to enable immediate community action. The program culminates in the completion of a community betterment project benefitting a local nonprofit. Over the past seven years, the classes have invested more than $1.6 million in local community nonprofits.

“In place for nearly 40 years, Leadership Sacramento is an uplifting program where participants directly engage in life-changing work plus see the direct impacts of their efforts,” said Kyla Bryant, Executive Director of the Sacramento Metro Chamber Foundation. “This proven community service program aims to cultivate tomorrow’s leaders and regional changemakers through a collaborative approach to leadership, creativity of thought and process, and inspired learning.”

With more than 1,200 alumni of the program, the network of the program is wide-reaching. The program allows participants to meet and network with business leaders from a variety of industries, provides invaluable personal and professional development opportunities, and offers the potential to expand networking connections for participants.

The class is a cohort and moves through the program together throughout the year. The class is chaired by two alumni and every class convening is led by alumni who are subject matter experts on the topics.

“Leadership Sacramento gives you an honest, behind-the-scenes hard look at the region’s issues, amenities, and fun facts you never would have guessed. Participating in this program is a once in a lifetime, life changing experience that makes you a better advocate for the Sacramento Region,” said Samantha Hoshida, Program Supervisor at the City of Sacramento, Leadership Sacramento 2024 Program Chair and Class of 2017.

The 2024 program will be co-chaired by Deputy Chief Adam Green, Sacramento Police Department and Leadership Sacramento Class of 2018.

The deadline to apply is October 6, 2023, and applications can be found available on the Leadership Sacramento website at www.LeadershipSacramento.org.There is a $150 application fee and tuition pending admittance into the program. For more information about Leadership Sacramento and/or the Sacramento Metro Chamber Foundation, please visit MetroChamber.org/Foundation.