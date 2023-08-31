K Street at Old Sacramento Waterfront Activated with Fun & Free Entertainment on Weekends

As part of a new pilot program, Downtown Sacramento Partnership is pleased to announce K Street at the Old Sacramento Waterfront will be car-free to allow for fun and free activations on the historic street on Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. through September. Building on the success of other slow streets programs such as Al Fresco dining, Old Sacramento Waterfront is opening the space from Second to Front Streets for pedestrians, bicyclists, and shaded areas to sit so the community can watch or play games such as checkers and corn hole, and enjoy live music performed by talented local musicians.

“One of the highlights of the past few years is that cities all over the world, including Sacramento, have had opportunities to experiment with recalibrating our public realm to best serve the people who enjoy them,” said Scott Ford, Economic Development Director of Downtown Sacramento Partnership. “This pilot program prioritizes the pedestrian and creates a dynamic central plaza in the heart of Old Sacramento Waterfront, enhancing our guest experience while providing an opportunity to enjoy active transportation from DOCO to the Sacramento River.”

By opening K Street for entertainment and pop-ups, an opportunity is created that provides the community to experience Sacramento’s original commercial district in an entirely new way. In addition, Old Sacramento Waterfront merchants have an opportunity to utilize the space to connect with customers as they enjoy a lively atmosphere. As an example, Stage Nine Entertainment is planning to activate K Street for a 30th Anniversary weekend celebration on the final weekend of the month.

This new activation is made possible from funding through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) designated by the City of Sacramento to install removable street bollards which provide enhanced pedestrian safety and help create additional space for passive recreation and social collisions for residents and visitors alike.

The program would not be possible without the support of the City of Sacramento and the Department of Public Works, a national leader in dynamic, curbside management and efficient mobility solutions through www.SacPark.org.

For more information about the Old Sacramento Waterfront please visit www.OldSacramento.com and for more about the Downtown Sacramento Partnership, visit www.DowntownSac.org.