ABC10’s “FIRE – POWER – MONEY” Series Wins National Edward R. Murrow Award

ABC10, a TEGNA-owned media station, earned a national Edward R. Murrow Award from the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) in the Large Market Television category. RTNDA’s mission is to promote and protect responsible journalism. ABC10 was the only media outlet in the Sacramento/Stockton/Modesto market to be honored with this national award and one of only two in the state to receive this prestigious national honor.

ABC10 was honored as follows:

Large Market Television – Investigative Reporting : KXTV ABC10 (Sacramento, California)

: Fire — Power — Money: Who’s Behind the PG&E Bailout?

The multi-part, multi-year “FIRE – POWER – MONEY” investigative series is part of the ABC10 Originals unit and led by award-winning reporter Brandon Rittiman. “FIRE – POWER – MONEY” is the product of nearly four years of investigative focus into the utility’s role in the devastating 2018 Camp Fire (the deadliest in California’s history), the danger of PG&E’s power lines, and how the system allowed the company to avoid accountability. The FIRE – POWER – MONEY series led to PG&E being held accountable for sparking preventable wildfires, and the investigation continues to expose how the state government enables PG&E’s criminal behavior at the expense of past and future fire victims. The latest report as well as the full series is available for viewing at www.abc10.com/firepowermoney.

“I am very proud of our talented journalists, storytellers, on-air show hosts, producers, writers, photographers and multi-media journalists at ABC10 who are committed to a caliber of excellence deserving of a national Murrow Award,” said Risa Omega, President & General Manager of ABC10. “One of the highlights of my career is to have my dedicated team be continually honored with coveted local, regional and national awards such as this latest one.”

A complete list of national Edward R. Murrow award, please visit www.rtdna.org/2023-national-edward-r-murrow-award-winners.

The awards will be officially presented at the 2023 Edward R. Murrow Awards Gala on October 9, 2023, at Gotham Hall in New York City. To learn more about ABC10 and its mission, or to watch award-winning special reports and other exemplary news stories, please visit www.abc10.com or www.youtube.com/ABC10. In addition, ABC10 can be live streamed via the ABC10+ app on Roku and Amazon Fire.