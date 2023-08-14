Wilton Rancheria’s Sky River Casino Celebrates 1st Anniversary

Wilton Rancheria and their partner Boyd Gaming Corporation have a lot to celebrate this month, as they approach the first anniversary of Sky River Casino’s opening on August 15, 2023.

It has been a tremendous first year for Sky River, which has received a very strong reception from the Sacramento-area community since the day it opened. Over its first year, Sky River has also earned a strong reputation as a great employer as well as a reliable supporter of local businesses and local non-profits throughout the area and is on track to contribute more than $130 million over the next 20 years to its community.

“We are incredibly proud of what we have created at Sky River Casino, and the enormous benefits it is delivering for the Wilton Rancheria people, Sacramento County’s only tribe,” said Chris Gibase, President and Chief Operating Officer of Sky River Casino. “Over the past year, we have firmly established Sky River Casino as our community’s leading gaming entertainment destination, with an unrivaled selection of exciting casino gaming and unique dining options. We are also immensely proud of the team we’ve built at Sky River, with 1,600 local team members who provide incredible service to our guests, support non-profit organizations through their volunteer activities, and live the Sky River Culture each and every day.”

Building on its successful first year, this Fall Sky River will add a whiskey and cigar lounge called The Humidor to its extensive food and beverage offerings. Additionally, a major expansion is now in the planning stage, which includes a hotel, spa, pool, and event space to Sky River in the future.

Sky River Casino has established itself as an engaged and involved partner for local charities, non-profits, and community events, which is a point-of-pride for the Wilton Rancheria Tribe, owners of the casino. Wilton Rancheria is the only tribe whose Indigenous territory encompasses Sacramento County.

“Over the last year, we have been able to create more than 1,600 jobs in our community and provide monetary support to more than 100 local charities, all while working to ensure economic stability for the people of Wilton Rancheria for generations to come,” said Jesus Tarango, Wilton Rancheria Tribal Chair. “I would like to gratefully acknowledge the ancestors, elders, and members of Wilton Rancheria for their faith and belief as we tirelessly worked to bring this dream to reality,” Tarango said, acknowledging support from city, county and state leaders and the California Indian Country. “We would not have been able to achieve this unprecedented level of success without your guidance, vision, and direction.”

“Finally, and most importantly, we would like to thank everyone who has visited Sky River over this last year, whether to play at the casino or eat at one of our amazing restaurants. We are truly humbled by your continued patronage and support,” Tarango said.

Of the 1,600 team members on staff today, almost 1,000 are Charter Team Members, which means they have been with Sky River since before doors opened. Sky River team members enjoy a dynamic workplace culture, competitive salary, opportunities for advancement and competitive benefits.

To commemorate an incredibly successful first year, Sky River Casino is celebrating its first anniversary with a $1 Million First in Class Anniversary Giveaway. Throughout the month of August, a total of eight guaranteed Land Rover Defender vehicles will be given away – one per night each Friday and Saturday, along with Las Vegas getaway trips, cash, and prizes to 100 lucky winners this month.

For more information about Sky River Casino, its offerings, restaurant open hours and the $1 Million First In Class Anniversary Giveaway, please visit www.SkyRiver.com.