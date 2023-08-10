DOCO Welcomes a Sol Blume Pop-Up Shop Opening on August 15

DOCO (Downtown Commons) is excited to welcome an all-new Sol Blume Pop-Up shop, opening on Tuesday, August 15. The temporary pop-up shop will be open to the public every day from August 15 through August 21 in west plaza next to Capital Agenda.

The Sol Blume Pop-Up shop will offer festival-branded merchandise such as t-shirts, hats, hoodies, and accessories including socks, key chains, rugs, pillows, and Crocs Jibbitz, perfect for music fans to wear at the festival and beyond. Plus, there will be several apparel items available for purchase exclusively at the downtown storefront.

While visiting the shop, Sol Blume fans will be treated to a welcoming in-store experience complete with a comfortable seating area, a vibrantly colored custom mural highlighting Sacramento landmarks created by muralist Tyler Kay and tunes from their favorite Sol Blume performers past and present.

The Sol Blume Store in DOCO will be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. beginning Tuesday, August 15 through Monday, August 21, with scaled down hours from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. during the festival on Saturday and Sunday.

In addition, a nearby secondary box office pop-up location, across from Macy’s on the first floor, will operate as a ticket outlet and Will Call on Friday, August 18. Sol Blume festival attendees can pick up wristbands for the event happening on August 19 and 20 at Discovery Park at this location. In order to pick up their existing ticket order, fans must bring a digital copy of their ticket and a valid ID that matches the name associated with the ticket order. Fans can also purchase tickets in-person at the pop-up shop via cash or credit card.

The Sol Blume Store at DOCO is an expansion of the brand and the first retail store venture for Fornati Kumeh, local entrepreneur and co-founder of the popular R&B, hip hop and soul music festival Sol Blume that attracts more than 40,000 people to the two-day, multi-stage event each year.

Having now cemented itself as one of the most highly-anticipated R&B, soul, and hip-hop music festivals of the year, Sol Blume will look to build upon last year’s success with new fan offerings that go beyond main stage music performances including a variety of family-friendly activities, wellness experiences, immersive art activations, and local vendors from across the Sacramento region – all while creating a multi-million dollar economic impact within the greater Sacramento region.

DOCO is an outdoor shopping, dining, and entertainment destination in the heart of downtown Sacramento. Convenient parking is available in DOCO’s central garage with an entrance on J Street between 4th and 5th Streets. The elevators and escalators take guests up to the plaza’s main level and second level terrace near many of the restaurants, eateries, and retail tenants.

DOCO also offers patrons a loyalty program, DOCO Rewards, which includes prizes, discounts, incentives and benefits for shopping, dining, playing, staying, and completing activities via the online app. Free to download, the DOCO Rewards app is available via the Apple Store and Google Play. New members receive 200 points for signing up. A complete set of DOCO Rewards rules, restrictions and instructions and a list of DOCO businesses and members of the DOCO Merchant’s Association are available on the app. For more information about DOCO Rewards, please visit www.docosacramento.com/rewards.

For more information about the Sol Blume Store and this special pop-up shop experience, as well as other upcoming activations and/or the variety of retail shopping, dining, and service offerings at DOCO, visit www.docosacramento.com or follow DOCO on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.