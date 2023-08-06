Stage Nine Hosts First-Time Second Saturday Artist Reception on August 12

Come one, come all. On Second Saturday in August (8/12) from 4 to 8 p.m., please visit Stage Nine‘s amazing new The Underground Vault event space for a fun and FREE “meet and greet” with three talented local artists — Sabrina Abbott, Janelle Daigle, and Sheila Mun Jacobs — to see their colorful, inspiring and uplifting works of art!

Complimentary refreshments (beverages and bites) will be provided. Plus, guests will be able to see the limited time “Disney 100 Exhibition” currently on display in The Underground Vault. No RSVPs necessary, everyone is welcome! Stage Nine is located at 102 K Street (Front & K) at the Old Sacramento Waterfront. More details are available at www.stagenine.com (click on “Events”).

