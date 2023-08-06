Home » Stage Nine Hosts First-Time Second Saturday Artist Reception on August 12
Stage Nine Hosts First-Time Second Saturday Artist Reception on August 12

Traci Rockefeller Cusack
1 Min Read
Photo of art courtesy of Sheila Jacobs

Come one, come all. On Second Saturday in August (8/12) from 4 to 8 p.m., please visit Stage Nine‘s amazing new The Underground Vault event space for a fun and FREE “meet and greet” with three talented local artists — Sabrina Abbott, Janelle Daigle, and Sheila Mun Jacobs — to see their colorful, inspiring and uplifting works of art!

Complimentary refreshments (beverages and bites) will be provided. Plus, guests will be able to see the limited time “Disney 100 Exhibition” currently on display in The Underground Vault. No RSVPs necessary, everyone is welcome! Stage Nine is located at 102 K Street (Front & K) at the Old Sacramento Waterfront. More details are available at www.stagenine.com (click on “Events”).

Traci Rockefeller Cusack

Traci Rockefeller Cusack has 25+ years of media and public relations experience.  Her work experience includes News10 (ABC) as Promotion Manager from 1989-1998 (where she developed and launched “Coats for Kids’ Sake,” a winter coat drive that lasted 20+ years plus coordinated Oprah Winfrey’s first ever visit to Sacramento) and Fleishman-Hillard as Vice President from 1998-2005 (where she led the wildly successful statewide “California Grown” program and also produced the five-minute video that played on the Jumbotron on Opening Day at Pac Bell Park). In 2007, she launched T-Rock Communications and currently handles a wide range of marketing activities for a number of top-notch organizations.

