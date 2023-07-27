Five Local Museums Participating in Museums for All National Program Aimed at Increasing Visitation by Low Income Families

The Greater Sacramento region is rich with museums and popular destinations that offer diverse and enriching experiences for individuals, families, residents and visitors alike. With five local museums participating, Sacramento is considered as a “hub city” for the Museums for All national access program of the Institute of Museum and Library Services that encourages individuals of all backgrounds to visit museums regularly and build lifelong museum habits. Through Museums for All, those receiving food assistance or SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) benefits can gain free or reduced admission to more than 850 museums throughout the US, including in the Greater Sacramento area.

California Museum – With an ongoing commitment to seek, include and welcome all visitors to its exhibits focused on the state’s diverse people and rich history, the museum offers a reduced $2 admission for EBT cardholders for up to four individuals. More information is available here.

Crocker Art Museum – Committed to reducing barriers and increasing accessibility to the museum and its amazing art experiences, the museum is a participant of the Museums for All program offering free general admission for up to four people per EBT card. While not required, those interested in making a reservation in advance can use MUSEUMSFORALL at checkout. More information is available here.

SMUD Museum of Science & Curiosity – Designed to pique curiosity and spark imagination with interactive exhibits and programming, the museum understands the importance of introducing the wonders of science, technology, engineering, arts and math to underserved community members. They are proud to offer free admission for up to four people per EBT card (normal parking fees remain in place). More details are available here.

Sacramento Children’s Museum – Proud to serve the community by removing barriers for underserved families who want to enjoy the museum’s exhibits and programming, the museum offers a reduced $2 admission for EBT cardholders for up to four individuals. Reservations are required for certain events and more details are available here.

Sacramento History Museum – With a “History Awaits!” focus on educating local, regional, national, and international visitors of all ages about Sacramento’s rich and fascinating history, the museum is a proud participant in the accessibility program and offers $2 admission for EBT cardholders (plus those with WIC) for up to four individuals. More information about accessibility programs and reduced-cost memberships is available here.

No advance registration is needed for those who qualify to gain reduced or free admission as part of the Museums for All program but will be asked to show their SNAP cards and matching photo IDS at the time of entry. Additionally, there are no limits as to how many times qualified program participants can visit the participating museums. For more details about the Museums for All program is available at www.museums4all.org.

For more information about upcoming activities offered by Sacramento area museums, “like” them on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/SacMuseums, follow them on Instagram and Twitter @SacMuseums or visit the user-friendly website at www.SacMuseums.org.