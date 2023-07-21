Home » Sacramento History Museum Debuts Mómtim Péwinan, River People Exhibit
Community Voice

Sacramento History Museum Debuts Mómtim Péwinan, River People Exhibit

Traci Rockefeller Cusack
2 Min Read
Photo courtesy of the Sacramento History Museum

The Sacramento History Museum located in Old Sacramento State Historic Park is proud to debut a newly created exhibit titled Mómtim Péwinan, River People that was curated by the Shingle Springs Band of Miwok Indians Exhibits and Collections Center.  The all-new exhibit will officially open to the public on Saturday, July 22 and will remain on display permanently in the Museum’s third floor in the Community Gallery. The exhibit features items specifically made for this exhibit including four full-sized mannequins dressed in seasonal attire – plus regalia, tools, instruments, and games, all created by today’s tribal artisans using the techniques and knowledge of their ancestors.

The Sacramento History Museum stands on Nisenan land, in Nísem Péwinan territory, where many of the materials in this exhibit were gathered. The artwork and elements in the new exhibit combine research and inspiration, showcasing the artful innovations of the makers, who hail from numerous tribal communities throughout the region. Though all these families uphold their own distinct traditions, languages, and cultures, they utilize many of the same natural materials found in the Central California landscape.

The community is encouraged to explore and learn about contemporary Nisenan culture and how today’s artists and culture bearers maintain the old ways through the practice of Traditional Ecological Knowledge. Sharing this continued resourcefulness is a way to provide museum visitors with a well-rounded view of tribal cultural resilience and enduring values.

For more information about the Mómtim Péwinan, River People exhibit or the Sacramento History Museum, please visit www.sachistorymuseum.org.

About the author

View All Posts

Traci Rockefeller Cusack

Traci Rockefeller Cusack has 25+ years of media and public relations experience.  Her work experience includes News10 (ABC) as Promotion Manager from 1989-1998 (where she developed and launched “Coats for Kids’ Sake,” a winter coat drive that lasted 20+ years plus coordinated Oprah Winfrey’s first ever visit to Sacramento) and Fleishman-Hillard as Vice President from 1998-2005 (where she led the wildly successful statewide “California Grown” program and also produced the five-minute video that played on the Jumbotron on Opening Day at Pac Bell Park). In 2007, she launched T-Rock Communications and currently handles a wide range of marketing activities for a number of top-notch organizations.

Support Local

Submit Your Own Photo! >>

Topics

Subscribe to Our
Weekly Newsletter

Stay connected to what's happening
in the city
SUBSCRIBE!
We respect your privacy

Subscribe to Sacramento
Press

SUBSCRIBE
close-link
Share via
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Mix
Email
Print
Copy Link
Powered by Social Snap
Copy link
CopyCopied
Powered by Social Snap