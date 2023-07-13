Downtown’s Calling All Dreamer Winner Dipped N Color to Open a Studio at the Old Sacramento Waterfront

Winner of the Downtown Sacramento Foundation’s 10th Annual Calling All Dreamers business incubator program, Dipped N Color Splat Studio plans to host a Grand Opening this Saturday, July 15, from 1 to 9 p.m. at the new studio located upstairs at 122 I Street at the Old Sacramento Waterfront. To celebrate the opening, there will be a ribbon-cutting at 1:15 p.m. and owner Monet Dyson plans to offer paint splat sessions at 50 percent off throughout the afternoon and evening.

Dipped N Color Splat Studio will offer splat sessions and private parties so guests can connect, create, and de-stress by splatting paint on a canvas, walls, and even each other.

As part of the Calling All Dreamers program, Dipped N Color Spat Studio won the coveted prize package that included $20,000 in cash and in-kind services and resources valued at $120,000 to help launch the small business and open a storefront in downtown Sacramento.

The 10th Annual Calling All Dreamers competition was produced by Downtown Sacramento Partnership and made possible by the generous support of the Sacramento Chapter of SCORE and the following program sponsors: Kaiser Permanente, City of Sacramento, Wells Fargo, SMUD, and California Bank of Commerce. The valuable prize package is made possible due to support from sponsors who continue to be champions for the economic growth of the downtown core that include Marquee Media, Smith, McDowell & Powell Law Corporation, XSIGHT Productions, Inc. designTECH, iHeart Media, PMU Accelerator, Bizhaven, Be Your Business, and many others.

For more information about the Downtown Sacramento Foundation’s Calling All Dreamers program, please visit CallingAllDreamers.org.