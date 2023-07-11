Home » State Capitol Museum Calls for Volunteers & Offers Drop-In Open House on July 25
State Capitol Museum Calls for Volunteers & Offers Drop-In Open House on July 25

Traci Rockefeller Cusack
Photo courtesy of State Capitol Museum

The California State Capitol Museum Volunteer Association (CSCMVA) is recruiting volunteers and taking applications to work as docents in the State Capitol Museum. To learn more about the important role of volunteers, and get an insider’s tour of the Capitol, interested adults (ages 18+) are encouraged to attend a drop-in Open House on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, from 1-3 p.m. at the State Capitol. 

  • Training classes will begin in the fall of 2023. The training will be a combination of in-person classes and remote learning via the computer. Training will take approximately four weeks, covering the Capitol’s historic rooms and the government function of the building.
  • Volunteering at the Capitol is a unique and rewarding opportunity to meet the many visitors to the Capitol and share information about the architecture of the building, California history and view democracy in action.

Volunteer Open House attendees are not required to register in advance and should enter the north side of the Capitol to check-in on July 25.

To sign up for the Open House in advance (not required) or for more information about the opportunity, please contact Megan Stanley at Megan.Stanley@parks.ca.gov or call (279) 789-4347. More information can be found at www.capitolmuseum.ca.gov/about/volunteer.

The California State Capitol Museum Volunteer Association (CSCMVA) is a volunteer cooperating association partnering with the California State Parks to promote educational and interpretive activities of the California State Capitol Museum.

Traci Rockefeller Cusack

Traci Rockefeller Cusack has 25+ years of media and public relations experience.  Her work experience includes News10 (ABC) as Promotion Manager from 1989-1998 (where she developed and launched “Coats for Kids’ Sake,” a winter coat drive that lasted 20+ years plus coordinated Oprah Winfrey’s first ever visit to Sacramento) and Fleishman-Hillard as Vice President from 1998-2005 (where she led the wildly successful statewide “California Grown” program and also produced the five-minute video that played on the Jumbotron on Opening Day at Pac Bell Park). In 2007, she launched T-Rock Communications and currently handles a wide range of marketing activities for a number of top-notch organizations.

