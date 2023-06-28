Summer’s in Full Bloom at the Midtown Farmers Market

Celebrating the 10th season of the popular and thriving Midtown Farmers Market, the Midtown Association has plans for fun activations in July with more than 200 vendors along with special demos, activities, enhanced Second Saturday programming sponsored by Five Star Bank, and more. Proudly presented by Sutter Health and always bursting with fresh fruit, produce, gourmet or locally made products and artisan goods, the open-air market is available year-round with spring/summer hours in effect from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. through October.

﻿In July, activities at the Midtown Farmers Market will focus on fun activities and the culinary arts. Plus, special Second Saturday programming continues in July with a live art demonstration and The Garden, the Midtown Farmers Market’s new beer and wine garden. A schedule of just some of the fun and free activations and demonstrations – including special Second Saturday offerings – happening in July at the Midtown Farmers Market includes the following:

Saturday, July 1:

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. – On-site promotions and giveaways from Sac Republic FC in Market Square (while supplies last)

﻿8 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Just in time for 4th of July barbecues, Hensleigh Healthy Beef will be offering a workshop on the different cuts of beef at Producers Plaza

10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. – Live music by guitarist David Perry Molina at MARRS front-entry plaza

Saturday, July 8:

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Mini-IKEA Experience by IKEA West Sacramento

﻿8 a.m. to 1 p.m. – ﻿Blair, founder of Macra Madam, will create a handmade macrame wall hanging on Artisan Alley. Macra Madam celebrates the vintage art of macrame but gives it a modern twist.

﻿8 a.m. to 1 p.m. – UrkFood Now will be offering a delicious demo for cooking their traditional Ukrainian Varenyky.

﻿10 a.m. to 12 p.m. – The Garden, the Midtown Farmers Market Second Saturday Beer and Wine Garden will feature New Glory Craft Brewery and Bumgarner Winery. Advance tickets available here.

10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. — Live music by Jordan Simpson (JAS Music) at MARRS front-entry plaza

﻿10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. — Entertaining music by DJ Klean Muzic on the Street Food Sacramento Block

S﻿aturday, July 15:

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. – On-site promotions and giveaways from Sac Republic FC in Market Square (while supplies last)﻿

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Problem Baker will be providing samples of their best-selling cookies at Savory Street (while supplies last) plus offering a special promotion – buy five, get one cookie free ﻿

10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.– Live music by Jordan Simpson (JAS Music) at MARRS front-entry plaza

Saturday, July 22:

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. – On-site promotions and giveaways from Sac Republic FC in Market Square (while supplies last)﻿

﻿8 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Kids’ arts and crafts – including how to build a circuit – presented by Courtyard Private School, Sunflower Seed Craft

﻿8 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Mushroom growing workshop about all different varieties by the father/son duo behind Foggy Dew Fungi for Parent’s Weekend. Eco-conscious customers may enjoy their recyclable packaging and can return containers to have them refilled every weekend.

﻿10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. – Live music by guitarist David Perry Molina at MARRS front-entry plaza

Saturday, July 29:

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. – On-site promotions and giveaways from Sac Republic FC in Market Square (while supplies last)﻿

﻿﻿10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. – Live music by Jordan Simpson (JAS Music) at MARRS front-entry plaza

Owned and managed by the Midtown Association, the Midtown Farmers Market continues to grow and evolve to reflect the dynamic and eclectic tastes of the surrounding neighborhood. Spanning five city blocks, the Midtown Farmers Market lies in the heart of Midtown at 20th & K Streets. More detailed information about the Midtown Farmers Market plus a regularly updated market map are available at www.midtownfarmersmarketsac.com.