Metro Chamber Foundation Announces 10th Annual Emerge Summit at The Sofia on September 21

Spearheaded by Metro EDGE, a program of the Sacramento Metro Chamber Foundation, 10th Annual Emerge Summit is scheduled for Thursday, September 21, 2023, at The Sofia in Midtown Sacramento. Celebrating 10 amazing years, the Emerge Summit is the largest young professionals conference on the west coast. The high energy day-long event is the result of a collaborative effort of regional organizations committed to supporting young professionals and their growth in the community. Each year, hundreds of Sacramento’s emerging young professionals participate in the personal and professional development conference which includes inspirational speakers, educational breakout sessions, and coveted opportunities to network with peers.

With a special #LeadingWithLegacy theme in 2023 in honor of the 10th anniversary of the event, the annual Emerge Summit is designed to inspire young professionals to dream big, do the work and achieve their greatest potential, participants will engage with a diverse network, develop critical business skills, focus on giving back to the community, and learn the importance of an empower leadership mindset. The Emerge Summit will provide young professionals with a sense of belonging and encourage them to work together to explore individual and community needs.

“2023 is a very special year for our Emerge Summit as we celebrate 10 years of this incredible event,” said Kyla Bryant Executive Director of the Sacramento Metro Chamber Foundation. “The Metro Chamber Foundation is very proud to offer this inspiring annual program to young professionals who gather, connect and collaborate as they pave the way for a successful career path and are crucial to our region’s inclusive economic success.”

The Emerge Summit is unique in that it activates the local business community for the conference. While the morning session is hosted at The Sofia, Home of B Street Theatre, attendees then change locations for different breakout opportunities and for lunch, activating various locally owned Midtown businesses within walking distance.

Breakout sessions are led by business and community leaders to develop both personal and professional skillsets. Topics range from how to conquer your fears to learning about search engine optimization.

Throughout the conference, attendees will be exposed to a variety of interactive experiences that represent the creative economy. Then, the event will conclude with a happy hour at a popular and walkable venue, celebrating young professionals and the endless opportunity of impact they have within their futures.

The 2023 Emerge Summit is proudly presented by engaged sponsors and partners, including UC Davis Graduate School of Management, UC Davis Health, Sutter Health, SMUD, Safe Credit Union and Raleys. In addition, there’s still sponsorship, venue and entertainment plus speaking opportunities available by contacting Savannah Fox at sfox@metrochamber.org.

Each Emerge Summit attendee will receive an experience swag bag with goodies from local businesses to use for networking opportunities. Individual or group tickets are available, ranging in cost from $50 (Emerge members) to $125 for single tickets, or $100 each when purchasing five or more tickets. Emerge Summit tickets are available now via Eventbrite. More details about the 2023 Emerge Summit are available by visiting www.emergeypsummit.com.