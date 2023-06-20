Local Museums Offer Plenty of Must-See & Must-Do Experiences  

The Greater Sacramento region is rich with museums and popular destinations that offer plenty of must-see and must-do experiences to explore during the long and lazy days of summertime. The community is encouraged to show support for local museums by making plans to visit favorite locations (or discovering new ones).

As a starter list, a sampling of must-see and must-do experiences and special activations offered by local museums this summer include the following:

Aerospace Museum of California – The community is encouraged to view a historic 56’ mural highlighting the diversity of 2,000 years of aerospace history and titled The Hidden Heroes of Aerospace. New to the museum, the eye-catching and must-see mural features 51 inspiring and often hidden aerospace pioneers who defied the odds and pushed boundaries in aviation and aerospace. www.aerospaceca.org

California Museum – Now on special display, the Black Pioneers: Legacy in the American West exhibit runs through October 1. Museum guests can explore Black history in the West through a timeline of 50 original pictorial quilts. Dispelling the myth that Black people in the old West were mostly cowboys, the exhibit shows the rich diversity in African Americans’ occupations and achievements in society, religion, education, and the arts from 1528 through the Civil Rights Movement. The exhibit was organized by The James Museum of Western & Wildlife Art and curator Dr. Carolyn Mazloomi. https://www.californiamuseum.org/black-pioneers

California State Library – The community is invited for a free webinar and evening of awe on July 20 featuring NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope (JWST), the most complex and powerful astronomical space observatory ever built. The California State Library’s Information Services and Government Publications Sections are proud to welcome Dr. Thomas Greene, astrophysicist and exoplanet expert in the Space Science and Astrobiology Division of NASA’s Ames Research Center. Dr. Greene will present the history of the mission and discuss the science of the unique technologies utilized by the James Webb Space Telescope. The tour of space will include amazing images of stars being born, galaxies assembling, and planetary systems. Open to everyone, pre-registration is required via this link.

California State Railroad Museum – Perfect for adventurers all of ages interested in self-guided tours, the museum is proud to present We’ve Been Working ON, IN, and FOR The Railroad! – a new QR code video tour. From Chinese railroad workers to Pullman Porters, to Traqueros, Navajo track workers, and women, many diverse groups of people helped to build and strengthen the country’s railroad system. Whether it is freight or people traveling for business or pleasure, the railroad keeps America moving. Visitors can explore these topics through QR codes located throughout the museum and participation is free with paid admission. www.californiarailroad.museum

Crocker Art Museum – A limited time exhibit will be on display this summer at the Crocker titled Estampas de la Raza: Contemporary Prints from the Romo Collection and Royal Chicano Air Force (June 25 to October 1) that showcases contemporary screenprints and lithographs by Chicanx and Latinx artists living and working in the United States. Then on August 27, the museum will present For the People/By the People, a printmaking festival and community takeover at Southside Park that will be jam-packed with art activities, music performances, artist talks, poetry readings, and more. www.crockerartmuseum.org

Sacramento Children’s Museum – Always a fun time, the museum is offering $5 Fridays every week in June with discount admission and outside activities from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and a Summer Shimmy event for children with special and sensory needs on July 29 from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Sign-ups are available here. Plus, the museum is deploying a not-to-be-missed Mission Imagination Challenge, a STEM challenge that helps foster creativity guided by principles that include freeing from perfection, encouraging thinking outside of the box, increasing critical thinking stamina, and creating opportunities for innovation. Each participant is given a mystery box of supplies and given a prompt to challenge their creativity and building skills. www.sackids.org

Sacramento History Museum – In addition to the newly enhanced Meet May Woolsey exhibit on display – that recounts a treasured story about a young Sacramento girl who lived in 19th century Sacramento and left behind an extraordinary time capsule full of toys, journals, and mementos – the museum is proud to present Mark Twain on the River: A Conversation with History on August 11. In partnership with the Sacramento Historical Society, and taking place inside the historic Eagle Theatre, this living history event will include an evening of conversation and Chautauqua-style lecture. www.sachistorymuseum.org

SMUD Museum of Science & Curiosity (MOSAC) – The Museum is reinstalling a live bee colony in June in the popular ‘Nature Detectives’ exhibit with special thanks to the Sacramento Area Beekeepers Association for helping to ensure the health and sustainability of the hives. Plus, MOSAC is excited to present its monthly MOSAC Mixer on Thursday evening, July 6 from 6 to 10 p.m. Adult attendees can enjoy a glass of wine and a salmon run experience that includes an immersive presentation in the full-dome planetarium, or a stage show curated by incredible Curiosity Collaborators. Advance RSVPs are requested, and walk-ins are welcome. Advance tickets are available here.

