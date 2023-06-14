From Games to Golf, DOCO Offers Ways to Celebrate Father’s Day Weekend

DOCO (Downtown Commons) announces upcoming opportunities to celebrate Father’s Day weekend, June 17-18. Guests are encouraged to plan a special day with dad bowling, brunching and experiencing all the fun that DOCO offers.

A sampling of Father’s Day experiences, specials, and gift ideas available at DOCO include:

Echo & Rig: With classic favorites such as a satisfying Smoked Salmon Platter, weekend brunch is offered Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The DOCO Rewards loyalty program offers prizes, discounts, incentives and benefits for shopping, dining, playing, staying, and completing activities via the online app. Free to download, the DOCO Rewards app is available via the Apple Store and Google Play. New members receive 200 points for signing up. Plus, DOCO Rewards members will earn double points all Father’s Day weekend. A complete set of DOCO Rewards rules, restrictions and instructions and a list of DOCO businesses and members of the DOCO Merchant’s Association are available on the app. For more information about DOCO Rewards, please visit www.docosacramento.com/rewards.

DOCO is an outdoor shopping, dining, and entertainment destination in the heart of downtown Sacramento. Convenient parking is available in DOCO’s central garage with an entrance on J Street between 4th and 5th Streets. The elevators and escalators take guests up to the plaza’s main level and second level terrace near many of the restaurants, eateries, and retail tenants.

*Member of the DOCO Merchants’ Association