With Nearly 25 Bars, Lounges & Restaurants Participating, Downtown Sacramento Offers Summertime “Sunset Sips” Wednesday Evenings

Downtown Sacramento Partnership is excited to present a refreshing “Sunset Sips” promotion on Wednesdays from 4 to 7 p.m. in July and August featuring specialized drinks priced at $5, $7, and $9. With 24 popular bars, lounges and restaurants participating (with counting), the new program is a summertime extension of the hugely successful “Dine Downtown” program with a focus instead on beer, wine, cocktails and mocktails.
“We are thrilled to provide a fun way to celebrate summertime downtown in a way that taps into our successful ‘Dine Downtown’ program,” said Michael Ault, Executive Director of the Downtown Sacramento Partnership. “The new Sunset Sips program is perfect for finishing your workday or starting your evening in the central city while supporting local businesses in your community.”
2023 participating bars, lounges & restaurants include:
Fizz Champagne & Bubbles Bar
Tiger Restaurant
Juju Kitchen & Cocktails
Grange Restaurant & Bar
Foundation Restaurant & Bar
Tequila Museo Mayahuel
Delta Bar & Grill
Rio City Café
Pete’s Restaurant & Brewhouse
Frank Fat’s
La Cosecha
Ella Dining Room & Bar
Loyal Legion Beer Hall
Dawson’s Steakhouse
Darling Aviary Restaurant
Capitol Garage
Kodaiko Ramen & Bar
Maydoon
Hook & Ladder Manufacturing Company
Our Place Event Space & Kitchen
Vine + Grain
Trophy Club
7th Street Standard
Railroad Fish & Chips
Plus, local bartenders are encouraged to mix up their best drinks because the public will vote on the “Best Sunset Sips Cocktail.” The winning bar or restaurant will receive a cash prize and a feature in an upcoming issue of Sacramento Magazine.
For more details about Sunset Sips, please visit www.godowntownsac.com/events/signature-events/sunset-sips. To learn about other ways to support local downtown businesses, visit GoDowntownSac.com.