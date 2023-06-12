With Nearly 25 Bars, Lounges & Restaurants Participating, Downtown Sacramento Offers Summertime “Sunset Sips” Wednesday Evenings

Downtown Sacramento Partnership is excited to present a refreshing “Sunset Sips” promotion on Wednesdays from 4 to 7 p.m. in July and August featuring specialized drinks priced at $5, $7, and $9. With 24 popular bars, lounges and restaurants participating (with counting), the new program is a summertime extension of the hugely successful “Dine Downtown” program with a focus instead on beer, wine, cocktails and mocktails.

“We are thrilled to provide a fun way to celebrate summertime downtown in a way that taps into our successful ‘Dine Downtown’ program,” said Michael Ault, Executive Director of the Downtown Sacramento Partnership. “The new Sunset Sips program is perfect for finishing your workday or starting your evening in the central city while supporting local businesses in your community.”

2023 participating bars, lounges & restaurants include:

Fizz Champagne & Bubbles Bar

Tiger Restaurant

Juju Kitchen & Cocktails

Grange Restaurant & Bar

Foundation Restaurant & Bar

Tequila Museo Mayahuel

Delta Bar & Grill

Rio City Café

Pete’s Restaurant & Brewhouse

Frank Fat’s

La Cosecha

Ella Dining Room & Bar

Loyal Legion Beer Hall

Dawson’s Steakhouse

Darling Aviary Restaurant

Capitol Garage

Kodaiko Ramen & Bar

Maydoon

Hook & Ladder Manufacturing Company

Our Place Event Space & Kitchen

Vine + Grain

Trophy Club

7th Street Standard

Railroad Fish & Chips



Plus, local bartenders are encouraged to mix up their best drinks because the public will vote on the “Best Sunset Sips Cocktail.” The winning bar or restaurant will receive a cash prize and a feature in an upcoming issue of Sacramento Magazine.



For more details about Sunset Sips, please visit www.godowntownsac.com/events/signature-events/sunset-sips. To learn about other ways to support local downtown businesses, visit GoDowntownSac.com.