With Nearly 25 Bars, Lounges & Restaurants Participating, Downtown Sacramento Offers Summertime “Sunset Sips” Wednesday Evenings

Photo courtesy of Downtown Sacramento Partnership

Downtown Sacramento Partnership is excited to present a refreshing “Sunset Sips” promotion on Wednesdays from 4 to 7 p.m. in July and August featuring specialized drinks priced at $5, $7, and $9. With 24 popular bars, lounges and restaurants participating (with counting), the new program is a summertime extension of the hugely successful “Dine Downtown” program with a focus instead on beer, wine, cocktails and mocktails.

“We are thrilled to provide a fun way to celebrate summertime downtown in a way that taps into our successful ‘Dine Downtown’ program,” said Michael Ault, Executive Director of the Downtown Sacramento Partnership. “The new Sunset Sips program is perfect for finishing your workday or starting your evening in the central city while supporting local businesses in your community.”

2023 participating bars, lounges & restaurants include:

Fizz Champagne & Bubbles Bar       

Tiger Restaurant    

Juju Kitchen & Cocktails

Grange Restaurant & Bar                  

Foundation Restaurant & Bar     

Tequila Museo Mayahuel

Delta Bar & Grill                                 

Rio City Café                    

Pete’s Restaurant & Brewhouse

Frank Fat’s                                         

La Cosecha                       

Ella Dining Room & Bar

Loyal Legion Beer Hall                      

Dawson’s Steakhouse    

Darling Aviary Restaurant

Capitol Garage                                  

Kodaiko Ramen & Bar     

Maydoon

Hook & Ladder Manufacturing  Company        

Our Place Event Space & Kitchen

Vine + Grain

Trophy Club                                       

7th Street Standard          

Railroad Fish & Chips            

Plus, local bartenders are encouraged to mix up their best drinks because the public will vote on the “Best Sunset Sips Cocktail.” The winning bar or restaurant will receive a cash prize and a feature in an upcoming issue of Sacramento Magazine.

For more details about Sunset Sips, please visit www.godowntownsac.com/events/signature-events/sunset-sips. To learn about other ways to support local downtown businesses, visit GoDowntownSac.com.

Traci Rockefeller Cusack has 25+ years of media and public relations experience.  Her work experience includes News10 (ABC) as Promotion Manager from 1989-1998 (where she developed and launched “Coats for Kids’ Sake,” a winter coat drive that lasted 20+ years plus coordinated Oprah Winfrey’s first ever visit to Sacramento) and Fleishman-Hillard as Vice President from 1998-2005 (where she led the wildly successful statewide “California Grown” program and also produced the five-minute video that played on the Jumbotron on Opening Day at Pac Bell Park). In 2007, she launched T-Rock Communications and currently handles a wide range of marketing activities for a number of top-notch organizations.

